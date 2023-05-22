The cell phone diary of PGA TOUR rookie Sam Stevens

Some of the credit goes to his habit of composing notes to himself on his phone. He began the practice about three years ago, when he started contending on the APT Tour. Stevens wanted to document his career — what was working, what wasn’t, where he was emotionally and mentally, the entire journey — in the form of a modern mobile journal. He won in 2019 in Lufkin, Texas. Where was his game? He won in 2020 in Newton, Kansas. Where was his head? He won twice that year in Arkansas, but he also missed a couple of cuts in Oklahoma and Texas. What was going on right then? Those answers went into his notes app.