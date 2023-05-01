Akshay Bhatia marches toward full membership with top-five in Mexico

Bhatia’s learning curve this season has been accelerated nonetheless. He began the year as a Korn Ferry Tour member, having finished No. 30 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List – when 25 players earned cards – and then failing to earn his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He returned to the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this season and recorded two top-10s in four starts before his season-altering showing in Puerto Rico.