Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard join the PGA TOUR as Special Temporary Members

Gerard made his season debut at The Honda Classic where he earned a spot via a 5-for-3 playoff at the Open Qualifier and went on to finish solo-fourth, becoming the first Open Qualifier to finish in the top five of a PGA TOUR event since Doc Redman at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic (2nd). With the top-10 result, he got into the following week’s Puerto Rico Open and finished T11. Gerard entered 2023 with status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing No. 5 in the Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada last summer, where he won the 2022 Quebec Open.