Brooks Koepka protects two-shot Masters lead over Jon Rahm

The margin was cut to one when Koepka bogeyed the par-3 12 hole, but Rahm struggled with his lag putting at the par-5 13th and 15th, taking a total of six putts as he went bogey, par to go two back again. He blocked his tee shot at the par-3 16th hole and bogeyed, going three behind, but Koepka missed a short par putt at the par-4 17th to return the margin to two.