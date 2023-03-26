Updates from Semifinals and Championship at WGC-Dell Match Play

17H AGO

Hole-by-hole look at Semifinal and Championship matches at Austin CC A Change Text Size Written by Staff @PGATOUR

It was a memorable Sunday at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, with abundant twists and turns in the always-eclectic format. Four players began the day in contention for the title at Austin Country Club, with one champion to be crowned.

Both morning Semifinals matches needed extra holes to determine a winner. Sam Burns defeated Scottie Scheffler on the third extra hole of their match, with Cameron Young besting Rory McIlroy on the first extra hole.

Burns took down Young in the Championship match by a 6-and-5 margin, as the LSU alum sealed the deal with a conceded birdie on the short par-4 13th hole at Austin CC. Burns made eight birdies in a blistering performance in the Championship match, after taking down the defending champ and University of Texas alum Scheffler on his home turf in their morning Semifinal.

Below is a hole-by-hole look at how the Semifinal and Championship matches unfolded on a serene Sunday in Texas.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Sam Burns (13) v. Cameron Young (15)

Burns def. Young, 6 and 5

Hole 13 (par 4, 270 yards): On the risk-reward, short par 4 with water left, Burns plays a smart shot away from the water, the ball catching the right rough and funneling back to leave a routine chip shot for his second. Young plays a high 3-wood directly at the flag, but it splashes in the water just a few yards short of the cup. Agonizing. Burns plays a sublime chip that tracks toward the hole and runs just past the right edge, settling 3 feet away. After taking a drop, Young plays a towering third shot that lands just past the water's edge and settles 5 feet away. Giving it his all. As he approaches the green, Young concedes Burns' birdie, and thereby concedes the match. Burns is the WGC-Dell Match Play champion! Burns wins, 6 and 5





Sam Burns birdies No. 13 to clinch 6&5 win at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 12 (par 5, 571 yards): Burns takes driver and flushes it; the ball kicks left but with no trouble to be had. Young also pulls driver and misses the fairway just to the right, settling in light rough. Young plays first from 191 yards, and the ball drifts left, splashing in the water hazard just left of the green. Burns plays yet another beautiful shot from 181 yards, the ball landing soft hole-high and funneling to within 25 feet of the cup. An absolute clinic at Austin CC. After taking a penalty, Young shows a touch of class on his fourth shot, pitching to 5 feet, but it's all for naught as Burns lags his eagle putt to tap-in range for a conceded birdie. Burns nears the Match Play crown. Burns 5-up thru 12

Hole 11 (par 3, 161 yards): Burns pulls pitching wedge on the scenic par 3 and asks for it to hit soft; it does just that, landing on the back part of the green and catching the slope to move closer to the hole, 24 feet for birdie. Young tugs his tee shot slightly left but it also catches the slope to draw closer to the hole, settling 22 feet away. Putting contest to ensue. Burns steps up and delivers a confident stroke, the right-to-left bender curling beautifully into the right side of the hole. He cannot be stopped. Young, to his credit, responds with a perfectly-paced slider that falls into the left side of the cup. The hole is tied with birdies. Burns 4-up thru 11





Sam Burns lips in 24-footer for birdie to stay 4-up at WGC-Dell Match Play





Cam Young drains 21-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 10 (par 4, 396 yards): Burns plays safely down the middle; Young's tee shot lands in the right fairway but kicks right and rolls down a mound, settling in the right rough. With the ball slightly below his feet, Young plays first from 154 yards and misses the green long and right, having had difficulty controlling the spin from his lie. Burns plays from 111 yards and leaves the ball safely below the hole, 12 feet for birdie. Faced with an uphill chip from a dirt area, Young plays a beautiful bump-and-run to leave a 6-foot par attempt. Burns doesn't waste any time in draining his birdie, though, to win yet another hole and take further command of the match. The ethos is akin to a runaway train. Burns 4-up thru 10





Sam Burns sticks approach to set up birdie at go 4-up at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 9 (par 4, 468 yards): Both players launch drives down the center of the fairway, leaving short irons into the green. Burns plays first from 131 yards, safely to the center of the green, respecting the trouble that lurks close to the left-side hole location. Playing from a divot, Young doesn't miss a beat, as he produces crisp contact on an aggressive line to leave a 13-foot birdie try. Burns gives his birdie try a rap but it misses on the right side, running 4 feet by. The door is open for Young, but his birdie try misses on the right side. Opportunity lost. Burns makes his comebacker for par, and he maintains the entirety of the momentum into the second nine. Burns 3-up thru 9

Hole 8 (par 4, 477 yards): Burns pulls driver and plays a hard fade down the center of the fairway. Young follows suit with a similar shot shape, not missing a beat. Burns plays his approach to the right-center of the green, 21 feet past the hole; Young's approach lands short of the hole and rolls back to the front fringe, leaving an uphill 20-footer. Burns putts first and lives up to his "Bermuda Burns" moniker, reading the green perfectly and seeing the ball drop into the center of the cup. Birdie. Young needs to make his to tie the hole, and the putt narrowly misses on the right side. Fourth straight hole won for Burns, who is dialed in, to say the least. Burns 3-up thru 8





Sam Burns rolls in 20-footer to go 3-up at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 7 (par 3, 214 yards): Burns pulls 7-iron and plays a slight fade that lands on the green and runs out into the right rough. Young produces a similar result in opposite fashion, playing a draw that lands just past the green and releases into the left rough. It sets up a chipping contest to determine the hole. Burns plays first and displays soft touch, the ball releasing and coming to rest 2 feet short of the hole. Young plays a low bump-and-run that releases through the fringe and holds up 5 feet short. Facing a delicate slider for par, Young can't convert; the ball misses on the right side. The hole goes to Burns, the LSU alum's third consecutive hole won. Burns 2-up thru 7

Hole 6 (par 5, 578 yards): Both players miss the fairway left on the mid-length par 5. Young plays first on his approach and attempts to turn it back toward the green, but it doesn't come all the way back and catches a greenside bunker. Burns faces more substantial tree trouble on his second, playing a more conservative shot to leave a wedge approach from the fairway. The Louisiana native judges it beautifully, the ball landing softly and releasing to near tap-in range for birdie. Young is faced with a precarious position, the ball nestled near the lip, and he plays a smart shot to 15 feet short of the hole. Young's birdie try misses on the right side, though, and the hole goes to Burns. Burns 1-up thru 6

Hole 5 (par 4, 351 yards): Young pulls driver on the short par 4 and plays a slinging draw that finds the rough short-left of the green. Burns also pulls driver and flushes it, the ball settling just a few yards short of the green. Young plays a low runner for his second, bumping it up into the hill; it releases past and skitters off the back of the green. Still away, his third is well judged; his chip checks and releases to 3 feet. Burns needs to just get up-and-down to win the hole, and he does just that, chipping to a foot for a conceded birdie. Tied thru 5





Sam Burns drives the green to set up birdie and tie the match at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 4 (par 3, 158 yards): Young hoists a 9-iron that tracks beautifully and lands just past the flag, coming back to leave an 7-foot birdie try. Burns follows suit, same club and same shot, the ball landing just inside, 6 feet for birdie. Young drains his birdie putt with sublime pace down the hill, and Burns does the same. The hole is tied with birdies. Strong play in the title bout in Austin. Young 1-up thru 4





Cam Young dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play





Sam Burns throws a dart to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play





Hole 3 (par 4, 416 yards): Both players split the fairway on the mid-length par 4, leaving short-iron approaches. Young plays first from 132 yards and takes it right over the top, the ball landing and settling some 25 feet past the hole. Burns plays from 124 yards; the ball lands on the front edge and spins back into the fringe, 20 feet away. Young's birdie putt slides by on the right side, and Burns' is well judged but hangs on the left lip. The hole is tied with pars. Young 1-up thru 3

Hole 2 (par 4, 462 yards): Both players split the fairway off the tee, leaving mid-iron, downhill approach shots. Young flushes his approach from 171 yards that uses a slope to move closer to the cup, leaving a 5-foot birdie try. Burns leaves his approach out to the right, the ball catching the greenside bunker. Burns faces a slippery donwhill bunker shot that doesn't check quite in time; the ball releases to leave an 13-foot par try, which skims the edge on the left side. The hole is conceded accordingly. Young 1-up thru 2

Hole 1 (par 4, 405 yards): Both players miss the fairway to the right, flirting with the right tree line on the short par-4 first hole at Austin CC. Burns has a reasonably clear line to the green and executes a smart shot to the center of the green, leaving a 27-foot birdie try. Young surveys the scene, scouting out a potential opening through the tree line, and he plays a low punch that scurries over the green into an area of wispy rough. Facing a tight lie to an elevated green, Young plays a high, soft flop that runs out 8 feet past, very well judged. Burns two-putts for a routine par, and Young drains his par putt, center cut, to tie the hole. Tied thru 1





Cam Young’s crafty par save at WGC-Dell Match Play





SEMIFINALS

Scottie Scheffler (1) v. Sam Burns (13)

Burns def. Scheffler, 21 holes

1:28 p.m. CT: A sudden reversal of fortune, as Burns hits a crisp approach from a fairway bunker to 15 feet, as Scheffler's approach from the right-center of the fairway sails over the green. Scheffler plays a masterful high chip that trundles and releases to 5 feet, leaving Burns a chance to win the match. Burns doesn't miss a beat, the ball climbing over the right-center of the cup and dropping for a winning birdie. Absolutely topsy-turvy! Burns advances to face Cameron Young in the Championship match. Burns wins on 21st hole





Sam Burns makes birdie from the bunker to advance to finals at WGC-Dell Match Play





1:15 p.m. CT: Both players lay up on the second extra hole, the par-4 13th, leaving a wedge contest. Scheffler plays first and executes a deft shot that lands past the hole and spins to back to 4 feet. Burns tugs his slightly left, leaving an 21-foot birdie try. Burns' birdie putt comes up short, but Scheffler cannot deliver on the opportunity, his birdie try sliding by. Pars for both, and the match extends to a third extra hole. Tied thru 20

1:05 p.m. CT: The first extra hole, the par-5 12th, is tied with birdies. Both players unleash mammoth drives that reach the cart path that crosses the fairway, and both hit second shots that settle in the middle of the green, outside 30 feet. Both cozy their eagle try to tap-in range. The hole is tied with birdies. Onward to the short par-4 13th, the second extra hole. Tied thru 19





Scheffler, Burns trade birdies to continue playoff at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:49 p.m. CT: This match is headed to overtime, fitting in this back-and-forth master class in golf entertainment. Both players hit their tee shots just short of the green at the short par-4 finisher; Scheffler plays first and pitches to 5 feet, while Burns nearly holes his pitch but it skids to 10 feet past the hole. Burns cannot convert the birdie to win the match, and Scheffler's birdie to send the match to extra holes is center-cut. A sudden-death playoff will ensue. Tied thru 18





Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down to force playoff at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:38 p.m. CT: Burns rises to the occasion on the short par-3 17th, stuffing a wedge to tap-in range for a conceded birdie. Scheffler plays a solid tee shot to 18 feet, but the ball narrowly misses on the right side. Burns moves back in front as the match heads to the short-par 4 finishing hole. Burns 1-up thru 17





Sam Burns nearly aces No. 17 to take 1-up lead at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:28 p.m. CT: Burns comfortably reaches the green in two on the par-5 16th, as Scheffler's second shot is struck on a beautiful line but lands softly, just short of the green, and rolls back into the fairway, leaving a 72-foot third shot. His eagle chip flirts with the hole but skitters 6 feet past. Burns nearly converts his 40-foot eagle try; it tracks the whole way but misses on the left side. Scheffler converts his birdie from 6 feet, Burns drains his 3-footer, and the hole is tied. Theatrics down the stretch in Texas. Tied thru 16

12:13 p.m. CT: After a near-miss for birdie at the previous hole, Burns wastes no time in making amends at the par-4 15th, as he fires a 92-yard approach to 5 feet and converts the ensuing birdie. Scheffler flies the green on his approach but nearly converts the birdie chip; the ball catches the right side of the hole but spins out hard. The match is now tied with three holes to play in a topsy-turvy affair. Tied thru 15





Sam Burns dials in approach to set up birdie at tie his match at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:03 p.m. CT: Both players find the fairway on the mid-length par-4 14th; Scheffler's approach comes up short while Burns stuffs his to 8 feet. Scheffler chips to tap-in range, saving par, and Burns cannot convert on the birdie try. A crucial opportunity missed for the Louisiana native, as Scheffler maintains the match advantage with four holes to play. Scheffler 1-up thru 14

11:49 a.m. CT: Both players choose to lay up with irons on the short, water-infested par-4 13th, leaving a wedge contest from inside 100 yards. Burns punches back with a crafty play to 10 feet; Scheffler's settles 24 feet past. Scheffler's birdie try misses, and Burns converts to cut into the deficit. The LSU alum remains very much in this match. Scheffler 1-up thru 13





Sam Burns spins approach to set up birdie and get to 1-down at WGC-Dell Match Play





11:38 a.m. CT: Scheffler plays his second to the front of the green on the par-5 12th, leaving a cross-country eagle try, as Burns finds a greenside bunker with his second shot, playing from there to 22 feet. Burns can't convert that for birdie, but Scheffler three-putts from 88 feet, as his 14-foot birdie try does not drop. The hole is tied with pars. Scheffler 2-up thru 12

11:18 a.m. CT: The par-3 11th with water fronting the green can cause chaos, but both players produce smart tee shots to leave mid-range birdie tries. Both safely two-putt for par, moving on to the risk-reward, par-5 12th. Scheffler 2-up thru 11

11:08 a.m. CT: Scheffler keeps the pedal down with a perfectly-placed drive, leaving a flip-wedge from 107 yards on the short par-4 10th which he stuffs to 4 feet for his third consecutive birdie. Burns finds trouble off the tee, is still off the green in three and cannot chip in for par. Scheffler wins his fifth hole of six and extends his lead. Scheffler 2-up thru 10





Scottie Scheffler hits the flagstick to set up 2-up lead at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:53 a.m. CT: Scheffler's comeback week around Austin continues on the par-4 ninth, as he stuffs a wedge from 107 yards to 4 feet for a conceded birdie, as Burns' second shot finds the penalty area and he cannot hole his fourth shot from the fairway. Once 3-down after three holes, Scheffler makes the turn with the advantage. Scheffler 1-up thru 9





Scottie Scheffler sticks approach to take 1-up lead at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:43 a.m. CT: Scheffler and Austin CC. Hard pressed to find a more dynamic duo. The Texas alum drains a 34-foot birdie on the par-4 eighth, so rhythmic in his pacing that it seems he expected the putt to fall. Burns has 22 feet for birdie but the putt misses on the left side. Just like that, Scheffler has clawed back from a 3-down deficit to tie the match. Tied thru 8





Scottie Scheffler rolls in 34-footer to tie his match at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:31 a.m. CT: Burns tugs his tee shot left on the par-3 seventh, but he shows off his short game with a crafty up-and-down, draining a 10-foot par to tie the hole as Scheffler cannot get his 19-foot birdie to drop. Burns 1-up thru 7

10:21 a.m. CT: Vintage Scheffler sorcery on the par-5 sixth. He appears in trouble after a tee shot into a fairway bunker and a lay-up shot missed left into tree trouble, but the world No. 1 plays a masterful approach to 18 feet and drains the birdie putt. Burns cannot convert a 16-foot birdie try, and suddenly Scheffler is very much back in this thing. Burns 1-up thru 6





Scottie Scheffler dials in approach to set up birdie and get to 1-down at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:02 a.m. CT: Burns takes an unplayable after an errant drive on the par-4 fifth; he plays his third shot to 14 feet and the par try catches a piece of the hole but does not drop. Scheffler's two-putt par is enough to win the hole as he attempts to claw his way back into the match. Burns 2-up thru 5

9:49 a.m. CT: Burns plays a pristine iron to 10 feet at the par-3 fourth, hole-high, taking the clear advantage as Scheffler plays to the middle of the green, 30 feet out. Scheffler's birdie try skims the edge, but the Texas alum gets a reprieve as Burns cannot convert his attempt at a fourth consecutive birdie to start the day. The hole is tied with two-putt pars. Burns 3-up thru 4

9:40 a.m. CT: Burns cannot be stopped early In Austin, as he drains a 27-foot birdie on the par-4 third, his third consecutive circle on the card to start the day. Scheffler cannot convert his birdie try from 10 feet, and Burns wins his third consecutive hole to start the match. Burns 3-up thru 3





Sam Burns goes 3-up with a clutch 26-foot birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play





9:28 a.m. CT: Burns keeps the momentum at the par-4 second, playing a beautiful mid-iron from 201 yards to 10 feet. He drains the winning birdie after Scheffler can't get his 17-foot birdie to fall. Burns 2-up thru 2





Sam Burns goes 2-up with birdie on No. 2 at WGC-Dell Match Play





9:15 a.m. CT: Burns strikes first at the short par-4, striking a 32-yard pitch to within 15 inches of the cup. He taps in for birdie, as Scheffler can't get his 14-footer to fall. Burns 1-up thru 1





Sam Burns gets beautiful approach to settle 15-inches from the hole at WGC-Dell Match Play





Rory McIlroy (3) v. Cameron Young (15)

Young def. McIlroy, 19 holes

1:19 p.m. CT: Unbelievable! Young finds an awful break off the tee, his ball settling in a fairway bunker, nestled up against the lip and requiring a punch-out to 162 yards on the par-5 12th, the first extra hole of the match. McIlroy misses the fairway into the right rough and plays a conservative second shot to just short-right of the green. Young plays a sharp third shot to just outside 9 feet and drains the birdie. McIlroy chips to just inside 9 feet, but he cannot get his birdie putt to fall. Just like that, Young has rallied to take down the world No. 3 and punch his ticket to the Championship match at Austin CC. Young wins on 19th hole





Cam Young birdies the first playoff hole to advance to the Finals at WGC-Dell Match Play





1:06 p.m. CT: Overtime times two! Young hits his tee shot just short of the green at the par-4 18th, chips to 8 feet and drains the birdie. McIlroy's tee shot catches a gnarly lie in the rough just short of the green; he can do no better than 40 feet on his pitch, and he two-putts for par. This match, like Scheffler-Burns, heads to extra holes. Tied thru 18





Cam Young birdies No. 18 to force playoff at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:52 p.m. CT: Both players have makeable birdie looks at the short par-3 17th. McIlroy putts first from the right fringe; his 18-footer narrowly misses. Young has a 15-foot look to win the hole and tie the match, but it slides just by. McIlroy maintains the edge to the final hole. McIlroy 1-up thru 17

12:43 p.m. CT: Young is alive and well in this match, as the Wake Forest alum plays a beautiful second shot on the par-5 16th en route to a stress-free two-putt birdie from 15 feet. McIlroy finds a fairway bunker off the tee and is forced to lay up. His third settles in the left fringe, 14 feet away, and he can't convert the birdie try. Young wins the hole to move back within striking distance. McIlroy 1-up thru 16





Cam Young’s impressive second gets him to 1-down at WGC-Dell Match Play





12:29 p.m. CT: Young's wedge approach on the short par-4 15th goes right at the cup but trickles over the green on the ever-firming putting surface, but he executes a masterful chip to 3 feet and converts the par. McIlroy misses the fairway left, leaving a slippery 71-yard approach; he plays safely to 25 feet short of the hole and two-putts for par. McIlroy 2-up thru 15

12:15 p.m. CT: Young is offered an opening at the mid-length par-4 14th, as McIlroy misses the green short-right on his approach. Young can't convert a 14-foot birdie try, though, and McIlroy gets up-and-down with a 4-foot par-save to keep Young at arm's length with four holes to play. McIlroy 2-up thru 14

12:03 p.m. CT: Young chooses to lay up off the tee on the short par-4 13th; McIlroy plays his tee shot safely to the right of the putting surface. Young plays a nifty approach that spins off the back fringe to within 10 feet of the cup. He can't convert the birdie, though, and when McIlroy gets up and down for his birdie, the four-time major champion wins the hole to extend his lead at a pivotal point in the match. McIlroy 2-up thru 13

11:50 a.m. CT: Both players find the right fairway bunker off the tee on the par-5 12th. McIlroy's second shot comes out low and left, finding a watery grave, as Young plays to just short of the green. McIlroy's fourth shot sails the green, and when he can't chip in for par, the hole is conceded to Young, who had inside 10 feet for birdie. McIlroy 1-up thru 12

11:34 a.m. CT: Young looks to take the edge on the scenic par-3 11th with a tee shot to 8 feet, as McIlroy's settles 16 feet to the left of the cup. Not to be outdone, though, McIlroy buries his birdie bid. Young, to his credit, isn't fazed and buries his putt to keep pace. McIlroy 2-up thru 11





Rory McIlroy uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play





11:22 a.m. CT: Both play to the center of the green on the short par-4 10th, choosing not to flirt with the frisky front-left hole location. Young two-putts for par from just inside 30 feet; McIlroy does the same from just outside 20 feet. The hole is tied. Onward to the often-chaotic three-hole stretch of Nos. 11-13. McIlroy 2-up thru 10

11:09 a.m. CT: When McIlroy's putter heats up, he's a tough out in any scenario, to say the least. The Northern Irishman gives himself another mid-range birdie look on the 474-yard, par-4 ninth, and he converts from 10 feet to win the hole, as Young leaves himself 55 feet for a birdie try that doesn't fall. McIlroy 2-up thru 9





Rory McIlroy's nice approach leads to birdie at 2-up lead at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:55 a.m. CT: McIlroy plays a fade off the tee and over-cuts it, but he has a clear angle to the green on his approach and takes advantage with a mid-iron from 187 yards to 13 feet. Young misses the green and chips close for par, which is enough to tie the hole as McIlroy can't convert the mid-range birdie try. McIlroy 1-up thru 8

10:42 a.m. CT: McIlroy plays a crisp mid-iron to 14 feet on the par-3 seventh, a solid opportunity to win the hole as Young two-putts for par from 21 feet. McIlroy's birdie try narrowly misses, though, and he settles for a tied hole. McIlroy 1-up thru 7

10:32 a.m. CT: McIlroy blisters a drive down the middle on the par-5 sixth, 356 yards, leaving a 229-yard approach. He finds the front-left portion of the green and deftly two-putts for birdie from 71 feet. Young cannot convert a 16-foot birdie try, and McIlroy takes his first lead of the match. McIlroy 1-up thru 6





Rory McIlroy birdies No. 6 to take 1-up lead at WGC-Dell Match Play





10:18 a.m. CT: McIlroy makes easy work of the short par-4 fifth; his tee shot finds an ideal position just short of the green, and he chips to 3 feet for a conceded birdie. Young finds trouble off the tee and cannot reach the green on his second; his birdie chip doesn't fall. McIlroy ties the match back up. Tied thru 5

10:07 a.m. CT: Both players hit quality mid-iron shots into the green on the par-4 fourth, but neither can convert for birdie. Young misses from 20 feet; McIlroy has a better chance from 8 feet but the ball narrowly slides by. Two-putt pars for both. Young 1-up thru 4

9:57 a.m. CT: Both players find the fairway off the tee on the mid-length par-4 third, but McIlroy misses the green right, chips to 9 feet and cannot convert the par try. The hole is conceded to Young, who stuffs his approach inside 10 feet, no putt needed. Young 1-up thru 3

9:45 a.m. CT: Routine two-putt pars for both players on the mid-length, par-4 second. Tied thru 2

9:30 a.m. CT: McIlroy misses the green left off the tee on the short par-4, but he plays a mesmerizing pitch that uses the slope to the right of the green and rolls to within 6 feet of the cup. An artist at work. He drains the birdie; Young gets up-and-down from just right of the green, draining a 6-foot birdie to keep pace and tie the hole. Tied thru 1





Rory McIlroy's nice up-and-down for an opening birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play



