From McIlroy-Schauffele epic to Scheffler's comeback, the highlights from Saturday at WGC-Dell Match Play

Scheffler was on the ropes early Saturday, trailing upstart J.T. Poston in the Round of 16 by a 2-down margin with four holes to play. But as Scheffler does, he channeled some magic down the stretch, making three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17 – winning two of the three – to turn the tides and tie things up before the short par-4 finisher. Poston had a 6-foot par putt to force extra holes but it burned the edge, and the local hero Scheffler advanced to the Quarterfinals – where he promptly rallied again, falling 3-down to Jason Day early but storming back for a 2-and-1 win, advancing to a Semifinal matchup against Burns.