Max Homa’s PLAYERS rally hurt by bad break on 12, water ball on 17

“I thought I hit the shot. I mean, it’s possible adrenaline got me. I flighted it really well. I hit a really good shot, maybe a couple paces left of where I was looking. Never thought that was going to go over the green. But that's kind of the hole,” said Homa. “So, I don't know, that is frustrating because I thought I executed, but that is 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship, I guess.”