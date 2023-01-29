Happy 100th birthday to Jack Burke, Jr.

2. Burke’s first two PGA TOUR starts came as an amateur, at the 1940 Western Open (tied for 37th) and the 1941 Texas Open (withdrew after one round). At what would have been the likely start of his PGA TOUR career, after taking his first professional job—as the head pro at Galveston Country Club—Burke took a break to serve his country, beginning in 1942. He moved to California, assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, where he taught self-defense classes and martial arts, primarily judo. Burke didn’t return to the PGA TOUR until 1946 and didn’t play a full season—24 tournaments—until 1950, when he was 27. Burke’s professional path at the time, though, was not unusual, as Sam Snead, Ben Hogan and Lloyd Mangrum, among many other athletes both inside and outside golf, served in various arms of the military during the U.S. involvement in World War II.