Father’s lessons lead Marcus Byrd to APGA win at Torrey Pines

“We all want to get to the PGA TOUR,” Byrd said after signing his scorecard Sunday evening. “Every player here has the game to, and we strive every day to do that. Just being here, being able to test our game … it’s just an incredible feeling. All the hard work paying off from just a little kid to now. I’m looking forward to these two opportunities, looking forward to learning as much as I can, improving as much as I can between them.”