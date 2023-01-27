The Honda Classic to award sponsor’s exemption to winner of the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational

“Not only is it important for our players to be able to experience the competition of playing on the PGA TOUR, but they learn so much from being around the best in the world, seeing how they prepare, getting to understand the commitment to practice, fitness, diet and the mental side of the game,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “It’s equally important to have minority players at the highest level. For youth to turn on the television and see a representation of golf better resembling the country and the world where we live. We are so thankful that Farmers has helped create a platform that opens the doors for Honda America and the Honda Classic to provide this incredible opportunity for the Farmers Insurance Invitational champion.”