Kisner Foundation awards $500,000 to Children’s Place, Inc.
2 Min Read
The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation is pleased to announce its support of Children’s Place, Inc. In 2016 the Kisner Foundation was established, and its inaugural initiatives were set to make a difference in the lives of children in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). That goal has been achieved with the great help of generous donors through the foundation's three pillars: childhood education, health and sports.
Early literacy is key to being prepared for kindergarten and success in school. In 2018 the foundation launched the program Tee Up to Read in partnership with Ferst Readers. To date, the foundation has given over $200,000 to fund the program and has almost 2000 children registered in Aiken County. The education pillar is being put to work and is sustainable for years to come.
In 2020, the Kisner Foundation and Friends center for pediatric behavioral health and wellness at Children’s Hospital of Georgia was created by pledging a commitment of $5.3 million to make a large impact through the pillar of childhood health. This center is thriving and making a difference in the lives of children and families. Growth is on the horizon for this center and for these much-needed services in the states of Georgia and South Carolina.
Since 2018, the foundation has given over $500,000 in grants to deserving organizations in the CSRA. The community is a better place thanks to these grant recipients. To close out 2023, the foundation is honored to make an additional impact in the community through the sports and recreation pillar. Children's Place, Inc. is being awarded a $500,000 grant for the playground of their dreams at their new home to help make their vision a reality. This contribution aligns directly with the foundation's ultimate goal to help grow strong and resilient children.
The playground will include the most up-to-date equipment and appropriate structures for all ages and developmental abilities. This playground is important for therapy and play for some of the most vulnerable children. The foundation is grateful that these children and their families will experience the benefits of being outside and active. Children’s Place, Inc. serves children and their families with their therapeutic child care, community-based prevention services, strengthening families and Beds for Babies programs under the continued leadership of Executive Director Peggy Ford.
Within the three pillars of childhood education, health and sports, the foundation has donated over $3 million to the community and continues to strive toward sustainability while making a difference. The mission is proudly aimed at creating positive environments for children to build solid foundations for successful lives.