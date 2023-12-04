Kisner Foundation awards $500,000 to Children’s Place, Inc.

Since 2018, the foundation has given over $500,000 in grants to deserving organizations in the CSRA. The community is a better place thanks to these grant recipients. To close out 2023, the foundation is honored to make an additional impact in the community through the sports and recreation pillar. Children's Place, Inc. is being awarded a $500,000 grant for the playground of their dreams at their new home to help make their vision a reality. This contribution aligns directly with the foundation's ultimate goal to help grow strong and resilient children.