Colonial’s Birdies for Charity campaign helps drive $20 million year for local charity impact

On Thursday, tournament and Fort Worth Colonial Charities officials gathered with the 33 Birdies charities to celebrate the year’s success. “We are truly grateful to be able to support all these great charities in the Tarrant County area,” noted Colonial Tournament Chairman Jim Whitten. “Some of these organizations have partnered with us for more than 15 years, but they have been in the community even longer than that. We are proud to have a meaningful impact on their service to others.”