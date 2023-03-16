Adoption leads 10-year-old Autumn Solesbee to golf fascination

Donnie and Jamie were unable to have a child of their own, but they wanted to become parents. So they pursued adoption, working in conjunction with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. After six or so months of classes, they received their foster care and adoption license. The timing for certification was “amazing,” as Donnie put it. Shortly after receiving their certification, the Solesbees received an email from their social worker about a girl who had just turned 7 years old. That girl’s name was Autumn.