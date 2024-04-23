Horses for Courses: Team chemistry counts in Bayou

Fighting the temptations of Pete Dye again this week will be different with a partner along for the ride. Having two balls in the fairway is better than one, and the same goes for birdie-or-better chances on the greens. Spraying it off the tee will come with two inches of TifSport Bermudagrass to navigate, plus the strategically placed bunkers. Closely mown areas around the greens, water penalty areas, and bunkers can halt the birdie barrage required to win. In a shootout, the more fairways and greens hit, the more chances to score, and that’s what’s on the cards this week.