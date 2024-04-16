Horses for Courses: Matt Fitzpatrick shows way in Lowcountry

Brian Harman (+5000): The Georgia native has cashed in four straight and 10-of-14 in his career, including T7-T35-T13 in the last three editions. Posting 15 of his last 16 rounds in the red, I’d say he’s comfortable in this part of the world.

Cam Davis (+5000): Posting 33-under from three starts in the last three years, it seems threes are wild for the Australian. Making threes this week will help push him back into the top 10 for the third consecutive season. After posting four rounds of 70 or better for T25 on debut in 2021, he closed 67-63 for T3 in 2022 before posting four more rounds of 70 or better in 2023 for T7. Sitting on a 68.25 scoring average grabs my attention.

Shane Lowry (+4500): The only time the Irishman has not found the weekend in six visits was the June edition of 2020. Cashing in the top 10 in three of his last five, including T3 twice, the last in 2022. The sponsor’s exemption has posted four rounds of 66 or better in his last 12.

Emiliano Grillo (+12500): Runner-up in 2021, the Argentine missed the weekend in 2022 before returning to the top 10 (T7) last year. Signing for 20 rounds, 16 have posted in red figures.

J.T. Poston (+6600): Making his sixth start, the North Carolina native will be the closer this week. Coming from off the pace, his last three Sundays have produced 64 in 2022 for T3, 65 from June 2020 for T8, and 66 on debut in 2019 for T6. Missing the cut on his other two visits, he posted 1-under and even to fall just short.