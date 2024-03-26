Horses for Courses: Find space for Tony Finau at Memorial Park in Houston

Generous landing areas off the tees, combined with minimal rough framing the fairways, should favor the power players this week. Memorial Park provides an average fairway width of 30 to 40 yards. New this season, the primary rough will barely measure over an inch. With only 21 bunkers and water penalty areas on just four holes, inaccuracy will not be as penal as the three previous editions nor the four previous weeks in Florida. Of course, the breeze will blow, as it always does in the Lone Star State, but the generous landing areas in the fairways and 7,000 square foot (on average) Poa trivialis overseeded greens should favor the longest and most accurate.