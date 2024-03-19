Horses for Courses: Sam Burns befitting of top snake charmer at Copperhead Course

Only four times since the move to March has the Valspar Championship played under par. Those four events, 2011, '12, '21 and '22, are the only times the Copperhead Course has not been rated inside the top 17 most difficult on TOUR. In nine other events, the course ranked inside the top 10, including the third-hardest non-major in 2019. There is less acreage of fairway off the tee than TPC Sawgrass. The rough is penal. Birdies and Par Breakers are few and far between on the par-71 (7,340 yards) layout. Birdies averaged less than three per round four times in the last six years, while Par Breakers have ranked in the top seven over that same period. Making up strokes on the difficult four par-5 holes isn’t guaranteed. Neither is prospering on the five par-3 holes. Toss in the “Snake Pit”, one of the most difficult three-hole stretches on TOUR, and it’s time to grind. Posting 10-under par, 2023 winner Taylor Moore (+6600) led the field as he squared just four bogeys and one double in his second appearance.