Horses for Courses: Chalk talks ahead of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Ranking inside the top five in this category for the last six seasons, Bay Hill has provided a challenge from tee peg to TifEagle. The fairways, averaging 30 yards in width, play narrower than last week, but three inches of overseeded (rye) Bermuda will penalize those who don’t pay off the tee ball. Attacking the fourth-largest greens (7,500 square feet on average) on TOUR will require the pros to play boldly to win, but safely perhaps to contend. Taking on bunkers, water on nine of the 18 holes, and short-side misses will make for a quick exit. It's not a coincidence the top five players listed above are in the top seven choices at the BetMGM Sportsbook.