Hometown hero Max Homa headlines Horses for Courses at The Genesis Invitational

Making his eighth start, Rory McIlroy (+1000) will be looking for his first finish on the podium. Cashing checks in six of seven attempts, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking will be looking for his first victory in California. Top-10 paydays in three of four years between 2019-2022 were met with T29 last season, his only result outside of T20 when making the cut. A victory this week will allow him or Justin Thomas (+1600) to “one-up” the host as Woods has never won this event. Thomas, making his 10th start, came up short of the title in 2019. Leading by four shots after three rounds, he posted 75 to finish second. After missing the cut in 2020 and 2021, he ran T6 in 2022 and T20 last year.