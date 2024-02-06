Horses for Courses: Big talent performs for big crowds at WM Phoenix Open

It's only a matter of time before Justin Thomas (+1000) conquers the Stadium Course and finds the winner’s circle at TPC Scottsdale. Of the six winners over the last nine years, five have gone on to win a major championship. Thomas has already done the hard part twice at the PGA Championship. Making his debut with T17 in the 2015 edition, he’s currently on a streak of T13 or better over the last five visits. Sharing third twice and cashing fourth last year, 27 of his 32 rounds have been par or better. Cashing in seven of nine visits, he’s never taken home a check worse than T17.