Horses For Courses: Familiar faces at long odds at RSM Classic
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The RSM Classic returns to the Golden Isles of Georgia and Sea Island Golf Club to wrap up the PGA TOUR calendar.
Playing host for the 14th consecutive season, the Seaside Course, along with an assist from the Plantation Course since 2015, provides a familiar layout for the finale.
Alternating between the two courses on Thursday and Friday, the top 65 and ties will return to Seaside, the host course, for the final 36 holes. The par 70 barely stretches to 7,000 yards and is covered by Bermudagrass from tee to green.
The loop on the Plantation course will feature 7,060 yards but adds two par 5s (par 72). Plenty of room greets the players in the landing areas off the tee boxes on both 18-hole layouts, and both putting surfaces are TifEagle Bermudagrass.
This week is the final opportunity to establish residency in the top 125 and The Next 10 for the 2024 season.
Let’s see who runs well on the Golden Isles.
Horses for Courses
Kevin Kisner (+15000): Introducing the two-course rotation for the 2015 edition, the former Georgia Bulldog was the first winner in the new format. Setting the course record at 22-under, he won for the first time on TOUR. Getting close again in 2020, he was knocked out in a playoff and picked up his fifth top-10 payday in seven visits. Never cashing worse than T29 in eight weekends, his 67.88 scoring average is the 10th best in event history, and he sits No. 1 on the all-time money list.
Robert Streb (+25000): The only two-time champion in event history, Streb has won the event in both formats. Debuting with a victory in 2014 on Seaside, he won the 2020 edition over both courses in a playoff over Kisner, accounting for his second top-10 paycheck.
Mackenzie Hughes (+8000): Winning on debut in a five-man playoff in the 2016 edition, the Canadian came close in 2021. Storming home with 62, he fell three shots short but secured his second podium payday. Playing the weekend only three times in seven starts, he has been a wonderful all-or-nothing play.
Adam Svensson (+4000): The reigning champion does not register as a top 10 choice this week at the top of the board. Looking to become the first to defend on Sea Island, he should reflect on his final three rounds last year. Posting 20 under during the final 54 holes (64-62-64), he offset his first round of 73 and erased the memory of missing the cut in his first three visits. The Canadian added his name to the list as the ninth first-time winner in 13 events on Sea Island.
Oddsmaker's Extras
Webb Simpson (+9000): Making the cut in 10 of 11 appearances, nobody playing more than 10 rounds has a better scoring average at the event. Sitting third on the all-time money list without a victory, he has produced six top-12 paydays, including solo second twice and a solo third. The last of his six top 10 paydays went for T8 in 2021. Making the cut in 10 consecutive events here ended last November (67-74).
Brian Harman (+2000): Checking in as the joint third choice at BetMGM, the local will look to continue how he finished last November. Closing 64-65, his best two consecutive rounds, resulted in his best finish (T2) and payday in his 11th event.
Chris Kirk (+4500): Digging a bit deeper, the 2013 champion followed with T4 in defense, plus T4 again in 2017. His last of six top-25-or-better results came from T18 in 2020.
Taylor Pendrith (+4500): Making his third start, the Canadian will look to join Hughes and Svensson in the international winners club from north of the border. Posting rounds in the 60s in all eight attempts, he has earned paychecks of T15 and T26 the last two years.
