Horses For Courses: Familiar faces at long odds at RSM Classic

Kevin Kisner (+15000): Introducing the two-course rotation for the 2015 edition, the former Georgia Bulldog was the first winner in the new format. Setting the course record at 22-under, he won for the first time on TOUR. Getting close again in 2020, he was knocked out in a playoff and picked up his fifth top-10 payday in seven visits. Never cashing worse than T29 in eight weekends, his 67.88 scoring average is the 10th best in event history, and he sits No. 1 on the all-time money list.

