Ride with regular contenders Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick at Renaissance
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The links of the U.K. will take center stage in the next two weeks. First up is The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and the Genesis Scottish Open. The field of 156 – comprised of 75 PGA TOUR pros and 75 DP World Tour pros, plus six exemptions – will be playing for a purse of $9 million with the winner receiving $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points.
Defending champ Xander Schauffele (+1400) will look to become the first player in four attempts to defend at Tom Doak’s Par-70 (7,237 yards) located on the Firth of Forth. The 2021 edition, the last to be played at par 71, saw him post all four rounds at par or better (-14) on debut for T10. Last year he signed for 65 and 66 in Rounds 2 and 3 in blustery conditions, the low or co-low rounds of the day each day before closing the deal with 70 on Sunday.
A winner two years ago, Min Woo Lee (+3500) posted 66 in his first round in North Berwick in the fall of 2019 before cashing T30. Returning to the July edition in 2021, the Australian rattled off four rounds in the 60s, including 65-64 on the weekend to force and win a playoff on 18-under for his second career victory. His 10 career rounds have included a mixed bag, with six rounds in the 60s but four at 72 or worse, including 77-74 (MC) in defense last year.
The 2020 edition is the only edition of the previous four not to be played in July. Aaron Rai (+6600) didn’t mind the move to October, the weather, or the course playing to parm71. Closing with 64, the co-low round of Sunday, the Englishman made up a five-shot deficit and forced a playoff. His playoff victory followed his solo third the previous week at the Scottish Championship at St Andrews (Torrance Course). Returning to the links to defend in 2021, he posted 9-under, tying for 35th, in his other payday from four visits total.
Aaron Rai nearly aces No. 14 for third-straight birdie at RBC Canadian
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) is one of just five players in the field this week who have made the cut in the previous four Genesis Scottish Opens at The Renaissance Club. The Englishman trailed by one after 36 holes before playing out of the final group in 2021. Posting four rounds of 67 or better, his 18-under for the week was just good enough for a playoff. After losing to Min Woo Lee in extra holes, the Englishman returned last year to play his final three rounds 4-under and secure T6. Add T14 from the inaugural year of 2019 and he’s posted 13 of 16 rounds at par or better on this track, regardless of the weather.
The English are more than well-represented this week. Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) also had a playoff heartbreak here as he fell to Rai in 2020. Last season he posted T4 and was one of only two players to post the final three rounds in the 60s. The only blip on the radar was T26 in the 2021 edition, but that also included four rounds at 70 or better. With 12 rounds played in three visits, the only round at or above par was his opening 73 last year.
Thomas Detry (+12500) could provide value this week on a track where he’s never missed the weekend from four visits. The Belgian flashed in his first two visits, posting 65 in 2019 in Round 2 before closing with 64 in 2020. Neither week saw him finish inside the top 30. The 2021 edition saw him share the 36 and 54-hole leads before succumbing in a playoff to the Australian. Last year, the former Illinois standout joined Fleetwood as the only two players to post the final three rounds in the 60s as he secured T10.
Thomas Detry dials in tee shot to yield birdie at the Memorial
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Kurt Kitayama (2/2; +8000): Perfect from two visits including runner-up last season. Opened and closed with 66 last year. Only the winner Schauffele posted two better rounds in 2022. T43 2019.
Lucas Herbert (3/4; +5500): The Australian posted back-to-back T4 paydays in 2020 and 2021 to run his streak to three from three at the event. Of his first 12 rounds, six posted 66 or better before 69-75 MC last year.
Jamie Donaldson (3/3; +40000): The Welshman ran T6 last year after closing 69-67 to add to his T9 from the event debut in 2019.
Tyrrell Hatton (3/3; +2200): All three visits are T24 or better, but none have surpassed his 2019 debut of T14.
Alexander Bjork (4/4; +10000): Four visits, four paychecks, one of the five to cash in all four events at The Renaissance Club. While T19 is the best of the four visits, he posted 63 in October and 63 in July. All four visits have included at least two rounds in the 60s.
Adrian Otaegui (4/4; +20000): Four visits, four paychecks, one of the five to cash in all four events at The Renaissance Club. The downside is only one top-25 finish, T20 in 2019.
Matt Wallace (3/4; +17500): T30 or better in the first three years ended with MC in 2022. The Englishman has posted 11 of 14 rounds at par or better.
Robert MacIntyre (2/4; +8000): The better half resulted in T14 in 2020, followed by T18 in 2021. The Scotsman was unlucky to miss on 4-under in 2019 but posted 5-over last year.
Erik van Rooyen (2/3; +50000): The South African opened 64-64 in the first two rounds after the event was moved here before cashing T14. Closing with 65 in the October edition, he picked up T6, his second top 15 in two starts. His return last year was his only blemish.
Fabrizio Zanotti (4/4; +40000): The best of his bunch was T36 last season.
OWGR Top 25 (entered this week)
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made
|Odds
|Genesis Scottish Open Best/Notes
|Starts
|01 Scottie Scheffler
|1-2
|+700
|Round 2 63 in 2021 led to T12; MC 2022.
|03 Rory McIlroy
|1-2
|+800
|T34 (-13) 2019; 70-71 MC 2021.
|04 Patrick Cantlay
|1-1
|+1400
|Four rounds of 70 or better on debut for T4.
|05 Viktor Hovland
|0-1
|+1800
|74-73 MC.
|06 Xander Schauffele
|2-2
|+1400
|Reigning champ; T10 2021.
|08 Max Homa
|1-1
|+4000
|T16; posted 66 in Round 3, co-low round of the day.
|09 Matt Fitzpatrick
|4-4
|+2200
|T14 or better in three of four visits.
|10 Jordan Spieth
|1-1
|+2200
|Trailed by three after 66 in Round 3 before cashing T10.
|11 Wyndham Clark
|1-1
|+4000
|T16; last two rounds 70-67 were the best two.
|16 Tyrrell Hatton
|3-3
|+1800
|Nothing better than T14; nothing worse than T24.
|17 Sam Burns
|2-2
|+5000
|T18 2021 debut; T66 after opening with 67 2022.
|20 Justin Thomas
|1-2
|+4000
|Open and closed with 65 for T8 2021; MC 2022 73-77.
|21 Rickie Fowler
|1-1
|+1600
|Previous winner at Gullane; T47 debut with 69-69 2022.
|22 Tommy Fleetwood
|3-3
|+2200
|Run of T4, T26, and P2 the last three years.
|23 Sungjae Im
|0-1
|+4500
|75-72 MC 2022.
|24 Kurt Kitayama
|2-2
|+8000
|Runner-up 2022.
|25 Tom Kim
|1-1
|+4500
|Solo third 2022; one of six to post three rounds in 60s.
Previous Results at The Renaissance Club
