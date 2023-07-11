Ride with regular contenders Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick at Renaissance

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) is one of just five players in the field this week who have made the cut in the previous four Genesis Scottish Opens at The Renaissance Club. The Englishman trailed by one after 36 holes before playing out of the final group in 2021. Posting four rounds of 67 or better, his 18-under for the week was just good enough for a playoff. After losing to Min Woo Lee in extra holes, the Englishman returned last year to play his final three rounds 4-under and secure T6. Add T14 from the inaugural year of 2019 and he’s posted 13 of 16 rounds at par or better on this track, regardless of the weather.