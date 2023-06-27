Horses for Courses: Finding Tony Finau, other past champions at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club features three former champions at the Donald Ross composite course. Last season big-hitting Tony Finau (+1200) ran riot tee-to-green devouring 7,370 yards (Par-72). Setting the tournament scoring record at 26-under par, he only missed six greens and 10 fairways for the week. Oh, and he only squared one bogey, No. 11, in Sunday's final round. Circling 27 birdies, he won by five and posted all four rounds 67 or better. Five of his eight career rounds are 67 or better, the only blemish being a closing 74 in 2020.