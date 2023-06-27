Horses for Courses: Finding Tony Finau, other past champions at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club features three former champions at the Donald Ross composite course. Last season big-hitting Tony Finau (+1200) ran riot tee-to-green devouring 7,370 yards (Par-72). Setting the tournament scoring record at 26-under par, he only missed six greens and 10 fairways for the week. Oh, and he only squared one bogey, No. 11, in Sunday's final round. Circling 27 birdies, he won by five and posted all four rounds 67 or better. Five of his eight career rounds are 67 or better, the only blemish being a closing 74 in 2020.
Cam Davis (+3300) will make his fifth appearance in Detroit, highlighted by his win in 2021. Victorious on his third visit, the first time making the cut, he needed to survive a three-man playoff to raise the trophy. Finishgin at 18-under with 23 birdies, he is the only sub-20-under winner at the event. The Australian has signed for eight of 12 rounds in the 60s and picked up T14 in his title defense last year.
Nate Lashley (+10000) was the first to tame the Donald Ross composite course. Setting the tournament course record (63) twice in the first three rounds, he led by six after 54 holes and won by six at 25-under. Posting 28 birdies, he still holds the record for most circles on a winner's scorecard. Playing in his fifth consecutive event in the Motor City, T57 in 2022 is his only other weekend result.
Of the field of 156 entered this week, only Troy Merritt (+25000) has multiple top-10 paydays. Sitting fifth on the all-time money list behind the four previous winners, he's cashed T14, P2, and T8 in the last three editions. From 14 rounds, he's posted 12 in red figures, including 10 in the 60s. Closing with 65 in 2022 was his best by two shots. Missing cuts in 13 of his last 14, I would argue his number this week is more of a reflection of his current form.
Canadian Taylor Pendrith (+10000) will have plenty of support again this year as his native land sits just across the Detroit River. In his debut last year, the 31-year-old rookie opened 64-65-66, matching Tony Finau at 21-under to share the 54-hole lead. Posting 72 on Sunday, he signed for one of the only four rounds of 72 or worse in the top 19 for the week. Leading the field with 28 birdies, he ended up sharing second place, his best finish on TOUR.
Doc Redman (+22500) was the forgotten man in second place after Lashley steamrolled the field in the inaugural event. Returning for the 2020 edition, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion signed for T21, taking his two-year aggregate to 32-under. Rebounding from his only MC in 2021, he cashed T57 last year. Fourteen career rounds have produced six at 68 or better.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
JJ Spaun (4/4; +6600): T8 last year, his first top 10, was the best of the bunch in the results category plus the scoring category (-17). Six of his 16 rounds are 66 or better, and 14 are in red figures. T32 is the lightest paycheck he's received.
Sepp Straka (2/4; +5000): Announced his intent with T11 on debut, followed by T8 in 2020. His 31-under aggregate in those first two events included six of eight rounds 68 or better. MC in 2021 on even-par, and two-under wasn't enough last season.
Chris Kirk (3/3; +5500): Missed the first edition in 2019 but has produced T21 or better over the last three seasons. Half of his 12 rounds have been 68 or better, including a 65 in Round 2 in his first appearance in 2020. Sits 41 under aggregate, thanks to a 68.58 scoring average.
Stephan Jaeger (1/2; +5000): The German MC in 2019 but secured solo fifth in his return last season. All four rounds were 68 or better, and he was one of five players last season to post 20-under. Solo fifth in 2022 is his best career result on TOUR.
Alex Noren (1/2; +10000): Returns for the first time since closing 67-64 in 2021 for T4.
Adam Hadwin (2/3; +6600): The Canadian has played 10 rounds, and six are 69 or better. Four of those rounds were on his debut in 2020 for T4, his best result.
Sungjae Im (3/3); +1800): DNS in 2022 after T8 in 2021. All 12 rounds are 72 or better, including 11 in the red. T21 in 2019.
Danny Willett (3/3; +20000): T4 in his 2020 debut highlights three visits over the last three seasons. T67 in the previous two years included rounds over par on Sunday.
Ryan Armour (2/3; +40000): T4 in 2020 included 64 in Round 2. Posted 64 in Round 1 in 2019.
Taylor Moore (1/1; +5500): Closed 65-66 for solo sixth in his debut last season. Signed for three of four rounds 67 or better.
Streaking
Scott Stallings (4/4; +15000): Each finish is better than the previous one! T64, T39, T25 and T10 last year. #Trending.
Matt Wallace (2/2; +15000): Posting T10 last year and T12 in 2020 from two visits, the Englishman has a tidy 68.25 scoring average. Six of his eight rounds are in the 60s, including three at 66.
OWGR Top 50 (entered this week)
|WGR Ranking/Playe
|Cuts Made/Starts
|Odds
|Rocket Mortgage Classic Best/Notes
|09 Max Homa
|3/3
|1800
|Trending; T24 last year, T25 2021, T42 2019.
|14 Tony Finau
|2/2
|1200
|Defending champion.
|17 Justin Thomas
|0/0
|1600
|First appearance.
|18 Keegan Bradley
|3/3
|2800
|T14 2021; 10 of 12 in the red.
|20 Collin Morikawa
|0/0
|1600
|First appearance.
|22 Sungjae Im
|3/3
|1800
|All 12 par or better.
|24 Tom Kim
|1/1
|2000
|Solo seventh 2022; tied course record Round 4 (63).
|26 Hideki Matsuyama
|3/3
|1800
|T13, T21; nothing worse than 71.
|27 Brian Harman
|0/2
|4000
|71-71 (-2) MC; 70-70 (-4) MC.
|35 Rickie Fowler
|3/4
|1200
|T12; MC 2022.
|37 Sepp Straka
|2/4
|5000
|69.25 scoring average.
|40 Tom Hoge
|1/3
|8000
|Half of eight rounds par or worse.
|43 Chris Kirk
|3/3
|5500
|68.58 scoring average.
