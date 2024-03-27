Why Tony Finau is switching driver shafts at Texas Children’s Houston Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Tony Finau is typically known as one of the best drivers on the PGA TOUR every year, but the start to 2024 hasn't lived up to his standard.
Despite gains in distance and speed, Finau ranks 71st in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, tracking to be the worst output of his career. That's why he is likely switching to a new driver setup for his title defense at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
On Tuesday at Memorial Park Golf Course, which is a lengthy par 70 that measures 7,435 yards, Finau swapped his longtime Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70TX driver shaft for a new Mitsubishi Diamana GT 70TX in his familiar Ping G430 LST driver.
According to Mitsubishi, the GT model has the stiffest handle section of any Diamana product and has a softer tip and mid-section that pairs perfectly with Finau’s unique transition and release.
A look at Tony Finau's new Mitsubishi Diamana GT 70TX driver shaft. (GolfWRX)
It's a change intended to curtail Finau's spin rates, which jumped from an average of 2,715.3 rpm per drive in 2022-23, up to 3,022.4 rpm in 2024.
“My driver’s been a little high spin for me over the last month or so, and so I just figured it was time to probably check out the equipment," Finau told GolfWRX.com. "It definitely showed me that I was using a shaft that was maybe too tip-stiff for me, the way I load the club now."
It's the latest adjustment Finau has had to make after he spent the offseason prioritizing swing speed gains. The six-time PGA TOUR winner has seen tangible improvements to start the season. In the 2022-23 season, Finau averaged 118.3 mph of club head speed, 178.1 mph of ball speed and 304.2 yards per drive. In 2024, he’s up five miles per hour in both club head speed (123.9 mph) and ball speed (183.30 mph). Yet, he’s averaging 2.2 yards fewer off the tee, at 302.0 yards per drive, a byproduct of his ballooning spin rates. His driviing accuracy percentage has dropped from 60.7 percent to 54.9 percent.
A look at Tony Finau's Ping G430 LST driver. (GolfWRX)
Spin isn’t always a bad thing – in general, more spin is likely to increase accuracy – but for such a high-speed player, 3,000+ rpm can prove detrimental when chasing optimal distance and accuracy. Finau's stat sheet shows it. The 34-year-old has never finished a season outside the top 50 in SG: Off-the-Tee, but is currently outside the top 70. He is 57th in the FedExCup.
Finau isn’t one to switch equipment often, but his recent speed gains have forced his hand, as he explained to GolfWRX.com in Houston.
“I’m just getting stronger with my lower body,” Finau said. “I’ve always had speed, but I have a stronger body, so it’s just easier to move the club faster.”
Speed, strength and a newly fit driver could mean trouble for his competition this week as Finau looks to defend his title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
