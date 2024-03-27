Why Tony Finau is switching driver shafts at Texas Children’s Houston Open

It's the latest adjustment Finau has had to make after he spent the offseason prioritizing swing speed gains. The six-time PGA TOUR winner has seen tangible improvements to start the season. In the 2022-23 season, Finau averaged 118.3 mph of club head speed, 178.1 mph of ball speed and 304.2 yards per drive. In 2024, he’s up five miles per hour in both club head speed (123.9 mph) and ball speed (183.30 mph). Yet, he’s averaging 2.2 yards fewer off the tee, at 302.0 yards per drive, a byproduct of his ballooning spin rates. His driviing accuracy percentage has dropped from 60.7 percent to 54.9 percent.