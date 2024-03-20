Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee on new Callaway Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X golf balls

“The new golf ball has been amazing,” Schauffele said since he started using the golf ball at The Sentry. “It really checks all the boxes for me. It’s got a very stable flight off the tee. It maintains spin really well on half shots. It’s got great spin and feel around the greens. Maybe the most impressive thing about the ball, though, is its stability in the wind. It can be tricky to find a ball that performs so well with every club in the bag, but that’s exactly what Chrome Tour does.”