Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee on new Callaway Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X golf balls
At the beginning of 2024, Callaway launched its new Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X golf balls, which are made to increase ball speed and provide greater stability during flight.
The new golf balls are made with HyperFast Soft Cores that use new rubber and base polymers, and they’re constructed with “Seamless Tour Aero” technology, meaning they have seamless covers that combine hexagonal surface geometries and spherical dimples. The covers of the golf balls have also been re-formulated to achieve low spin on long shots and higher spin on greenside shots.
Callaway’s new Chrome Tour golf ball is designed for a combination between a soft feel and balanced distance, whereas the Chrome Tour X is designed for more distance, lower spin on long shots and a penetrating ball flight.
Just like they do with their golf clubs, PGA TOUR players also spend time getting fit into the proper golf ball for their game, and not all Callaway staffers use the same Callaway golf ball model. For example, Xander Schauffele uses the Chrome Tour, whereas Min Woo Lee uses the Chrome Tour X.
So far in 2024, Schauffele has logged five top-10 finishes, including a T3 at The American Express and a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He’s also currently ranked third in Strokes Gained: Total, eighth in Strokes gained: Off the Tee and 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
“The new golf ball has been amazing,” Schauffele said since he started using the golf ball at The Sentry. “It really checks all the boxes for me. It’s got a very stable flight off the tee. It maintains spin really well on half shots. It’s got great spin and feel around the greens. Maybe the most impressive thing about the ball, though, is its stability in the wind. It can be tricky to find a ball that performs so well with every club in the bag, but that’s exactly what Chrome Tour does.”
On the other hand, Lee, using the Chrome Tour X, has made 6-of-6 cuts so far in 2024, highlighted by a T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He’s also currently ranked seventh in Driving Distance and 18th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
Callaway's new Chrome Tour X is designed for more distance, lower spin on long shots and a penetrating ball flight. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“The feel is really good," Lee said. "Around the greens, I’m seeing the right spin and roll out with chip and bunker shots. Everything fit the window, the dispersion is better, and that’s why I’m in it. When I got it on the course it was better in the wind, and the consistency is great.”
If you're interested in using one of Callaway's new golf balls for 2024, remember to give both a try first, because they're designed with slight differences in feel and performance.