Justin Thomas on recent golf ball switch, career holes-in-one after practice round ace

“I used the (Pro V1x 2013) for a really, really long time, and then I wanted something that had more spin … on firmer greens with longer irons. I just wasn't holding them well enough, and, I achieved it, but I think I was going about it the wrong way,” Thomas told GolfWRX.com. “I think I should have been looking for height instead of spin, because I sometimes I would just get, like, a breath of wind, and felt like I had to play so much extra (yardage), and this ball, it spins probably 300-500 rpm less with irons, but launch is a little higher. I feel like I'm pretty good at launching it low if I need to, so it just kind of matched up a little closer to that ‘13x that I've played so well with for so long.”