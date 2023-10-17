TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing announce limited-edition ‘Speed Craft Collection’ equipment
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Technologically speaking, golfers and race car drivers aren’t much different. Participants in both sports seek to use the latest and greatest technologies, materials and aerodynamic designs to ensure maximum speed, control and overall performance from their equipment.
To celebrate the golf/racing connection and the upcoming 2023 United States Grand Prix, TaylorMade Golf has teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing on a limited-edition Stealth 2 Plus driver design, in addition to a Spider GTX putter, a Tour Stand golf bag, towel, tees, hoodies, hats, headcovers and TP5x golf balls. The collaboration of products was inspired by Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 2023 RB19 car and the team’s race suit designs.
“As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade’s President and CEO, in a press release. “Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike. We are thrilled to unveil the Speed Craft Collection, a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and performance.”
Like the RB19 racecar, TaylorMade uses lightweight carbon composite materials in its designs to increase speed and control for the user. TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 Plus drivers – played by top TaylorMade golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Tiger Woods – utilize face inserts that are made from 60 layers of carbon, rather than industry-standard titanium material. The innovative carbon face design, highlighted by a vibrant red colorway, helps boost energy transfer at impact and maintains ball speed on off-center strikes.
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on his car in parc ferme after winning the 2023 F1 World Drivers Championship. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 Plus drivers are also equipped with aerodynamic crown designs, internal rib structures that are engineered for preferred acoustics, and feature sliding 15-gram weights to allow for adjustable performance.
“We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration; we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle,” said Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner in a press release. “We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritizing high-performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide.”
Oracle Red Bull and TaylorMade have also collaborated on a putter design that emphasizes stability on the greens – not unlike taking tight turns on the racetrack. The new Oracle Red Bull Spider GTX putter uses a sleek and modern design, with fluid lines and sharp angles that are reminiscent of a race car in both looks and performance.
Safe to say, the connection between golf and racing has been never closer.