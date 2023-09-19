The yet-to-be-released irons Sahith Theegala used to win at Fortinet

“I played the S55 before, and then before that I was playing the Blueprint blades,” Eckroat told GolfWRX.com at the Wyndham Championship. “(The Blueprint S irons) are a nice mix between those – the look of the Blueprint, and then the feel and the flight and all of the spin numbers are exactly like my S55, or at least pretty close. It seemed like they were a little longer, but nothing inconsistent. Very consistent numbers.