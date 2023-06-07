A look into Corey Conners’ bag for the RBC Canadian Open

Conners also recently shuffled around his metalwood setup at the top-end of his bag. Although Conners started the year off using a G425 3-wood and a G430 hybrid, he recently switched into a G430 3-wood and 7-wood. In general, a 7-wood helps to provide a touch more height, spin and distance than a hybrid. While Conners ranked just 115th in Approaches from >275 yards in 2021-2022, he currently ranks 43rd in the same category.