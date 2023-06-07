A look into Corey Conners’ bag for the RBC Canadian Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Corey Conners, who grew up in Listowel, Ontario, Canada, has quietly been putting together a consistently successful season that includes nine top-25 finishes, a victory at the Valero Texas Open, a T8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and a T12 at the PGA Championship.
Conners is currently 27th in the FedExCup standings, his game is trending, and he comes back to his home country this week for the RBC Canadian Open as the top-ranked Canadian in the field. Providing even more comfort, Conners also finished sixth at last year’s RBC Canadian Open thanks to a final-round 62.
Taking a look at Conners’ equipment setup must always start with the driver. In each of the five previous PGA TOUR seasons, Conners ranked in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Driving. Also, for that entire duration, Conners used a Ping G400 LST model.
At the 2022 Presidents Cup, however, Conners finally switched into a new Ping G430 LST model. He told GolfWRX.com at the time that although he thought the older G400 LST model may actually be “a touch faster,” he said the new G430 LST provided significantly increased consistency on off-center hits.
Now, Conners ranks fourth in Distance from the Edge of the Fairway (20 feet, 11 inches), and he sits at 22nd in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.
Conners also recently shuffled around his metalwood setup at the top-end of his bag. Although Conners started the year off using a G425 3-wood and a G430 hybrid, he recently switched into a G430 3-wood and 7-wood. In general, a 7-wood helps to provide a touch more height, spin and distance than a hybrid. While Conners ranked just 115th in Approaches from >275 yards in 2021-2022, he currently ranks 43rd in the same category.
Below, GolfWRX.com takes a deeper dive into all of the equipment that Conners has in the bag this week, including a dash of Canadian pride by way of a red maple leaf stamping on his lob wedge.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements LIN-Q M40X 6F5
3-Wood: Ping G430 MAX (15 degrees @13.75 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 75 6.5-flex
7-Wood: Ping G430 MAX (21 degrees @18.75 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya LINQ 8F5
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (60 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne H
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1