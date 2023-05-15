How Rickie Fowler’s putter helped Wyndham Clark become a PGA TOUR winner
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Back in January, five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler showed up to The American Express with a new Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter, an older model from 2014. As the story goes, Fowler had asked Odyssey for a replica of the putter belonging to his new caddie Ricky Romano.
Fowler, who once had ranked among the TOUR’s top putters, had been testing and changing putters frequently for the previous few years and ranked just 161st in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. He was searching, but not finding.
The new Odyssey Versa Jailbird, however, was equipped with a longer 17-inch SuperStroke grip, and the putter head was built up with some 20 grams of lead tape.
For Fowler, the new putter changed everything.
Rickie Fowler's Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter, equipped with a longer 17-inch SuperStroke grip and some 20 grams of lead tape. (GolfWRX)
“I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that,” Fowler told GolfWRX.com at The American Express. “It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”
Since then, the putter has stayed in the bag, and Fowler has eight top-20 finishes on the PGA TOUR. He’s also climbed back inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and arrives at this week’s PGA Championship ranked 28th in the FedExCup. He is 39th in Strokes Gained: Putting, as well.
Apparently, fellow PGA TOUR player Wyndham Clark took notice of Fowler’s putter during a round at Medalist Golf Club in Florida prior to Clark’s recent win at the Wells Fargo Championship, the first victory for the 29-year-old former college star at Oklahoma State and Oregon.
“(We were) out of Medalist playing the money game and he was putting with it and didn’t miss inside 10 feet,” Clark said on the Tour Validated podcast. “When anyone’s putting that good, you’re typically like, ‘Let me take a look at that.’ We practiced afterward and I was putting with (my putter), and then I tried his a little bit and it felt really good.”
Shortly after that, according to Callaway’s Tour Manager and putter specialist Joe Toulon, Clark asked Odyssey if they would build him a replica of Fowler’s putter.
“Everyone who plays with Fowler seems to want to try one,” Toulon told GolfWRX.com. “Wyndham asked us to make one up just like Rickie’s.”
Wyndham Clark sends in 19-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo
Once Clark was in possession of the new replica of Fowler’s Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter (with a longer grip and heavier head), Clark measured his performance with the putter on a Quintic putting analysis system, and Odyssey made small tweaks to the loft and lie angle for Clark’s particular stroke. Aside from the minor specification changes, though, Clark’s new putter is “basically the same thing” as Fowler’s, according to Toulon.
Clark approved.
“The head is pretty heavy and you don’t feel like you can miss it offline,” Clark said. “As far as short putts, it’s so dialed that you feel like you’re going to make it every time.”
The change clearly worked, since Clark ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting during his win at Quail Hollow Club. That victory moved Clark to a career-high 31st in the world ranking and sixth in the FedExCup.