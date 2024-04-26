Backing Canadian contingent at halfway point of Zurich Classic

This is really a fade of Brehm, and not so much Hubbard. Hubbard is a player who profiled quite well in my stats this week but honestly, Brehm barely even made the list. Over the last 36 rounds, he only cracks the top 136 in the rankings in three categories - out of 160 players. Brehm is currently ranked 517th in the OWGR. He's missed seven cuts this season. In the four events in which he's made it to the weekend, only once has he finished better than 53rd. How did they get into a share of the lead then? As I mentioned, Hubbard made sense to me this week - and Brehm, well, he can putt. Hubbard has always been a great ball-striker and is yet to miss a cut this season, but he has traditionally not been a great putter and has missed many on Sundays when in contention. Brehm's putting is certainly the compliment that Hubbard needs from a playing partner, but over four rounds, I am not betting that Hubbard can continue to shoulder most of this load.