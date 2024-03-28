Who presents value with Scottie Scheffler too short to back, too good to fade

We had Canadian love above but I’m expecting a little regression from his countryman. Svensson opened with a 66 and currently sits T6 on the back of being third in SG: Approach and fourth in SG: Tee to Green. So far, he’s hitting the ball into the greens nicely but this is way above his season rank of 69 and 89 respectively not to mention he’s missed five cuts in his last eight starts and has only had one under-par second round in all of those. Last week he started with a 66 only to back it up with a 72 and eventually fade to T49.