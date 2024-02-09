Draws & Fades: Cameron Young set to get benefit of draw while Jordan Spieth faces uphill climb

The runner-up last year has seemingly picked up where he left off, getting to 3-under through his first six holes on the back nine of TPC Scottsdale. The Canadian is a better player than he was a year ago, and a proven TOUR winner having won the RBC Canadian Open last season. He will open up his Friday account with a tee shot inside the 16th stadium hole, with probably the least number of fans of any group and therefore less pressure before hitting the drivable par-4 17th.