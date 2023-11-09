Draws and Fades: Alex Noren holds appeal but alternative value lurks in Bermuda

The second of my pre-tournament outright picks was my Aussie mate Scotty and late Thursday’s play made me confident he’s trending up. Sitting at a pretty ho-hum 2 under through 13 holes Scott was looking a little rusty. But he picked up four shots coming in, including a ridiculously seemingly effortless tap-in eagle on the par-5 17th, to post a 6-under 65. His round had seven birdies and the eagle but was let down by three bogeys. But here’s the rub about those bogeys – and you can use this to decide if you will also draw – or fade – the 2013 Masters champion. They came on the three long par 3s of 213, 235 and 235. If Scott can dial in his long irons overnight, he can really pick up some shots. Given he ranks poorly this season on approach from this distance, and in par 3 scoring, I’m not expecting miracles. I am hoping for improvement though – pars over bogeys. Bottom line, he cannot afford the errors going forward.