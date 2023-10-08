Draws and Fades: Ben Griffin a worthy favorite on the cusp of maiden win in Mississippi

If there is anyone in the field with the firepower to catch Griffin, it is Åberg, even being six shots back. Since becoming an official member of the PGA TOUR, all Åberg has done is play phenomenal golf. Coming into the week as the betting favorite was well-deserved, but it took him a little to get going. After a 6-under 66 on Saturday, he knows a low score is what is needed to scare Griffin. It is no surprise he leads the field in SG: Tee-to-Green this week, but if he wants to have any chance on Sunday, he is going to have to roll in some putts. Don’t put it past him to do just that.