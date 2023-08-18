Brian Harman still undervalued, even after sharing the first-round lead

The leader of the golf tournament is +1600 and he just won the Open Championship. That’s how undervalued Brian Harman is right now. And rust isn’t an excuse for why he might not do well the next three rounds. His one event after his first major win was last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He played his last three rounds in seven under par after an opening “rusty” 71. Harman is the quintessential major championship player because of his solid all-around play. The only place you won’t see him gaining strokes is around the greens, and he’s basically average in that (-0.005).