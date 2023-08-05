Expect a rebound from Russell Henley at Sedgefield

The birdie on No. 18 is a double-edged sword: it drew him one shot closer to the co-leaders, but it also cut his betting value nearly in half. Henley had drifted out to +350 amid the birdies from Horschel and Glover, but I think he is still in great shape to get the job done. Henley continues to ride a molten-hot putter, sitting second in the field in SG: Putting through 54 holes, and his iron play has been up to snuff: 13th in SG: Approach, 14th in SG: Tee-to-Green. That’s the Russell Henley recipe if I’ve ever seen one, and it’s a mélange that has landed him four TOUR wins where three of them included winning scores of 20 under or lower. Henley doesn’t mind getting into a shootout, and while it felt like he fell back to the pack Saturday, he still shot a 65 and was quite handy on and around the greens. If your “bad round” is a 65, you’re probably doing something right. Expect more of the same from Henley, who is priced barely behind the co-leaders in another instance where the oddsmakers may be showing their hand in terms of who they believe stacks up the best in a possible three-man race.