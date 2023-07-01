Ball-striking prowess of Collin Morikawa could pay dividends in Detroit

Schenk is tied with Morikawa at 11 under, but we are getting more than twice the price. Everything he has been doing through two rounds has been very solid - but again, nothing so far off the charts in one direction that would signal possible regression. I also like the fact that Schenk has been through the grind at the top of the leaderboard a few times already this season. He finished second to Taylor Moore at the Valspar. He took seventh at the Memorial and lost in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge. All of those near-miss experiences should help him find his way again over the weekend and maybe, finally, to the winner’s circle.