England’s Fleetwood and Rose set to be thorn in Canadian hopes

It still beggars’ belief that Fleetwood hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR but perhaps this will be his moment. At 19th in SG: Tee to Green this week Fleetwood actually has improvement left in him (10th on the season). He’s running with momentum after a Saturday 64 and has been dynamite on the greens to rank second in SG: Putting. He has 11 birdies for the week on the back nine, with just a lone Thursday bogey. The first six holes is the key for this Englishman. He’s +2 over those holes for the week. Get through them even or better on Sunday and he’ll be flying.