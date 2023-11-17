Austin Eckroat leads Cameron Young, Eric Cole, Davis Thompson at The RSM Classic

Cole and Young finished among the top 50 in the FedExCup and already are assured of being in the all the Signature Events with the $20 million purses next year. Young played in Mexico a few weeks ago to start shaking the rust off, and he’s off to a good start in search of his first PGA TOUR victory. In his second year on TOUR, he has contended enough, particularly in the majors, to be No. 18 in the world.