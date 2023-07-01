Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith share lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA TOUR membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He's in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the RBC Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.