Travelers' Bessette uses Olympic experience as impetus to help young pros

By the time the Pan-Am Games rolled around in 1979, Bessette was throwing more than 220 feet. He finished fourth, “which I was really proud of, but I was kind of mad because remember back in the early days, I was impressed with the trophies,” Bessette says. Determined to get some of that shiny hardware, he lived in a one-room apartment made out of a converted chicken coop for two years leading up to the Olympic Trials. A panel separated the sleeping and living areas. He cooked on a hot plate or in a toaster oven and shared a bathroom with the man living next door.