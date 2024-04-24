Prop Farm: Look for Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin to improve on last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans runner-up

After winning four times in his last five starts, Scheffler is not in this week's field as he continues to eagerly await the birth of his first child - and we eagerly await his return to action. Interestingly enough, Scheffler often pairs with Sam Burns in team formats. Burns, the Louisiana native who attended LSU and has experienced success in this event in the past, is also not in this week's field - as he too is expecting the birth of his first child any day now. But while the activity at the window may be lighter, there are still some bets being made this week in the Big Easy.