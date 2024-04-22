Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at RBC Heritage
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If the imminent birth of his first child wasn’t going to distract or even disrupt Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage, then he was sure to hit a wall after winning the Masters. Instead, he hit paydirt … again.
For the fourth time in his last five starts, Scheffler prevailed over a strong field, this time at Harbour Town Golf Links. A bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the third round positioned him alone in the lead entering the finale for which he’d need two days to score 68 and post 19-under 265. Early on Monday morning, he sealed a three-stroke victory over Sahith Theegala.
Scheffler’s pre-tournament odds to win of +400 at BetMGM felt like they could have been the same to withdraw mid-tournament or not even play at all given that the narrative hovering over his victory at Augusta National Golf Club the previous week was that his wife, Meredith, could go into labor at any time. Scottie made it clear that he’d be taillights if that happened. Instead, he authored another laser show in leading the field of 69 at Harbour Town in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach-the Green.
Scheffler collects 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million for this victory. In between winning the last two Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and prior to his second victory at the Masters, he was the first ever to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS Championship, and all of that while atop the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s fully exempt as a PGA TOUR member in a winners category through 2029 and in all of the other three majors through at least 2028. Of course, he’s exempt for life into the Masters.
Theegala was +3300 to win the RBC Heritage. He also finished second alone at The Sentry that launched the series of eight Signature Events.
Patrick Cantlay (+1600) and Wyndham Clark (+2800) shared third place another stroke back. It’s Cantlay’s fifth podium finish at Harbour Town in seven tries, but he’s yet to win the tournament. It’s a record reminiscent of Luke Donald’s 13-for-18 that includes five second-place finishes and two thirds, but no titles. Meanwhile, this is Clark’s first top 25 among six paydays in as many appearances.
Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) was among five who tied for 28th. At +1200 to win, Xander Schauffele was second-shortest and finished in a 10-way T18.
The next Signature Event is the Wells Fargo Championship on May 9-12.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|265/ -19
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Sahith Theegala (+3300)
|268/ -16
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|269/ -15
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Wyndham Clark (+2800)
|269/ -15
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T5
|J.T. Poston (+6600)
|270/ -14
|262.500
|$702,750.00
|T5
|Patrick Rodgers (+17500)
|270/ -14
|262.500
|$702,750.00
|T5
|Sepp Straka (+6600)
|270/ -14
|262.500
|$702,750.00
|T5
|Justin Thomas (+4000)
|270/ -14
|262.500
|$702,750.00
|9
|Collin Morikawa (+2000)
|271/ -13
|200.000
|$581,000.00
|T10
|Ludvig Åberg (+1400)
|272/ -12
|170.000
|$521,000.00
|T10
|Chris Kirk (+5500)
|272/ -12
|170.000
|$521,000.00
|T12
|Tony Finau (+4500)
|273/ -11
|136.000
|$393,000.00
|T12
|Brian Harman (+5000)
|273/ -11
|136.000
|$393,000.00
|T12
|Russell Henley (+3300)
|273/ -11
|136.000
|$393,000.00
|T12
|Sungjae Im (+6600)
|273/ -11
|136.000
|$393,000.00
|T12
|Seamus Power (+25000)
|273/ -11
|136.000
|$393,000.00
|17
|Austin Eckroat (+15000)
|274/ -10
|115.000
|$321,000.00
|T18
|Akshay Bhatia (+5500)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Jason Day (+5500)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Rickie Fowler (+12500)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Brice Garnett (+40000)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Tom Hoge (+9000)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Si Woo Kim (+3300)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Andrew Putnam (+12500)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T18
|Xander Schauffele (+1200)
|275/ -9
|87.500
|$220,100.00
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)
|276/ -8
|50.000
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Thomas Detry (+12500)
|276/ -8
|50.000
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Harris English (+6600)
|276/ -8
|50.000
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500)
|276/ -8
|50.000
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Denny McCarthy (+5500)
|276/ -8
|50.000
|$136,500.00
|T33
|Eric Cole (+10000)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T33
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T33
|Kurt Kitayama (+10000)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T33
|Rory McIlroy (+1400)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T33
|Alejandro Tosti (+40000)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T33
|Erik van Rooyen (+12500)
|277/ -7
|26.500
|$106,166.67
|T39
|Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)
|278/ -6
|20.250
|$86,500.00
|T39
|Grayson Murray (+40000)
|278/ -6
|20.250
|$86,500.00
|T39
|Jordan Spieth (+2800)
|278/ -6
|20.250
|$86,500.00
|T42
|Adam Hadwin (+10000)
|279/ -5
|18.375
|$76,500.00
|T42
|Webb Simpson (+25000)
|279/ -5
|18.375
|$76,500.00
|T44
|Sam Burns (+4500)
|280/ -4
|15.750
|$62,660.00
|T44
|Corey Conners (+5000)
|280/ -4
|15.750
|$62,660.00
|T44
|Justin Rose (+12500)
|280/ -4
|15.750
|$62,660.00
|T44
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|280/ -4
|15.750
|$62,660.00
|T44
|Will Zalatoris (+2800)
|280/ -4
|15.750
|$62,660.00
|T49
|Cam Davis (+5000)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T49
|Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T49
|Peter Malnati (+25000)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T49
|Matthieu Pavon (+8000)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T49
|Adam Schenk (+8000)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T49
|Nick Taylor (+12500)
|281/ -3
|12.250
|$49,450.00
|T55
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|282/ -2
|10.000
|$46,200.00
|T55
|Max Homa (+2500)
|282/ -2
|10.000
|$46,200.00
|T55
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|282/ -2
|10.000
|$46,200.00
|T58
|Erik Barnes (+40000)
|283/ -1
|8.438
|$44,800.00
|T58
|Lee Hodges (+20000)
|283/ -1
|8.438
|$44,800.00
|T58
|Taylor Moore (+6600)
|283/ -1
|8.438
|$44,800.00
|T58
|Brendon Todd (+8000)
|283/ -1
|8.438
|$44,800.00
|T62
|Jake Knapp (+20000)
|284/ E
|7.625
|$43,600.00
|T62
|Cameron Young (+2800)
|284/ E
|7.625
|$43,600.00
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo (+12500)
|285/ 1
|7.000
|$42,600.00
|T64
|Shane Lowry (+4000)
|285/ 1
|7.000
|$42,600.00
|T64
|Gary Woodland (+30000)
|285/ 1
|7.000
|$42,600.00
|67
|Byeong Hun An (+6600)
|286/ 2
|6.500
|$41,800.00
|68
|Kevin Kisner (+75000)
|289/ 5
|6.250
|$41,400.00
|69
|Nick Dunlap (+20000)
|290/ 6
|6.000
|$41,000.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.