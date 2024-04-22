Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at RBC Heritage

Scheffler collects 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million for this victory. In between winning the last two Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and prior to his second victory at the Masters, he was the first ever to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS Championship, and all of that while atop the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s fully exempt as a PGA TOUR member in a winners category through 2029 and in all of the other three majors through at least 2028. Of course, he’s exempt for life into the Masters.