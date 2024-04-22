PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at RBC Heritage

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    If the imminent birth of his first child wasn’t going to distract or even disrupt Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage, then he was sure to hit a wall after winning the Masters. Instead, he hit paydirt … again.

    For the fourth time in his last five starts, Scheffler prevailed over a strong field, this time at Harbour Town Golf Links. A bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the third round positioned him alone in the lead entering the finale for which he’d need two days to score 68 and post 19-under 265. Early on Monday morning, he sealed a three-stroke victory over Sahith Theegala.

    Scheffler’s pre-tournament odds to win of +400 at BetMGM felt like they could have been the same to withdraw mid-tournament or not even play at all given that the narrative hovering over his victory at Augusta National Golf Club the previous week was that his wife, Meredith, could go into labor at any time. Scottie made it clear that he’d be taillights if that happened. Instead, he authored another laser show in leading the field of 69 at Harbour Town in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach-the Green.

    Scheffler collects 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million for this victory. In between winning the last two Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and prior to his second victory at the Masters, he was the first ever to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS Championship, and all of that while atop the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s fully exempt as a PGA TOUR member in a winners category through 2029 and in all of the other three majors through at least 2028. Of course, he’s exempt for life into the Masters.

    Theegala was +3300 to win the RBC Heritage. He also finished second alone at The Sentry that launched the series of eight Signature Events.

    Patrick Cantlay (+1600) and Wyndham Clark (+2800) shared third place another stroke back. It’s Cantlay’s fifth podium finish at Harbour Town in seven tries, but he’s yet to win the tournament. It’s a record reminiscent of Luke Donald’s 13-for-18 that includes five second-place finishes and two thirds, but no titles. Meanwhile, this is Clark’s first top 25 among six paydays in as many appearances.

    Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) was among five who tied for 28th. At +1200 to win, Xander Schauffele was second-shortest and finished in a 10-way T18.

    The next Signature Event is the Wells Fargo Championship on May 9-12.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+400)265/ -19700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Sahith Theegala (+3300)268/ -16400.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Patrick Cantlay (+1600)269/ -15337.500$1,160,000.00
    T3Wyndham Clark (+2800)269/ -15337.500$1,160,000.00
    T5J.T. Poston (+6600)270/ -14262.500$702,750.00
    T5Patrick Rodgers (+17500)270/ -14262.500$702,750.00
    T5Sepp Straka (+6600)270/ -14262.500$702,750.00
    T5Justin Thomas (+4000)270/ -14262.500$702,750.00
    9Collin Morikawa (+2000)271/ -13200.000$581,000.00
    T10Ludvig Åberg (+1400)272/ -12170.000$521,000.00
    T10Chris Kirk (+5500)272/ -12170.000$521,000.00
    T12Tony Finau (+4500)273/ -11136.000$393,000.00
    T12Brian Harman (+5000)273/ -11136.000$393,000.00
    T12Russell Henley (+3300)273/ -11136.000$393,000.00
    T12Sungjae Im (+6600)273/ -11136.000$393,000.00
    T12Seamus Power (+25000)273/ -11136.000$393,000.00
    17Austin Eckroat (+15000)274/ -10115.000$321,000.00
    T18Akshay Bhatia (+5500)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Jason Day (+5500)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Rickie Fowler (+12500)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Brice Garnett (+40000)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Tom Hoge (+9000)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Stephan Jaeger (+10000)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Si Woo Kim (+3300)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Tom Kim (+5000)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Andrew Putnam (+12500)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T18Xander Schauffele (+1200)275/ -987.500$220,100.00
    T28Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)276/ -850.000$136,500.00
    T28Thomas Detry (+12500)276/ -850.000$136,500.00
    T28Harris English (+6600)276/ -850.000$136,500.00
    T28Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500)276/ -850.000$136,500.00
    T28Denny McCarthy (+5500)276/ -850.000$136,500.00
    T33Eric Cole (+10000)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T33Lucas Glover (+6600)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T33Kurt Kitayama (+10000)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T33Rory McIlroy (+1400)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T33Alejandro Tosti (+40000)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T33Erik van Rooyen (+12500)277/ -726.500$106,166.67
    T39Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)278/ -620.250$86,500.00
    T39Grayson Murray (+40000)278/ -620.250$86,500.00
    T39Jordan Spieth (+2800)278/ -620.250$86,500.00
    T42Adam Hadwin (+10000)279/ -518.375$76,500.00
    T42Webb Simpson (+25000)279/ -518.375$76,500.00
    T44Sam Burns (+4500)280/ -415.750$62,660.00
    T44Corey Conners (+5000)280/ -415.750$62,660.00
    T44Justin Rose (+12500)280/ -415.750$62,660.00
    T44Adam Svensson (+20000)280/ -415.750$62,660.00
    T44Will Zalatoris (+2800)280/ -415.750$62,660.00
    T49Cam Davis (+5000)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T49Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T49Peter Malnati (+25000)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T49Matthieu Pavon (+8000)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T49Adam Schenk (+8000)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T49Nick Taylor (+12500)281/ -312.250$49,450.00
    T55Keegan Bradley (+8000)282/ -210.000$46,200.00
    T55Max Homa (+2500)282/ -210.000$46,200.00
    T55Chandler Phillips (+30000)282/ -210.000$46,200.00
    T58Erik Barnes (+40000)283/ -18.438$44,800.00
    T58Lee Hodges (+20000)283/ -18.438$44,800.00
    T58Taylor Moore (+6600)283/ -18.438$44,800.00
    T58Brendon Todd (+8000)283/ -18.438$44,800.00
    T62Jake Knapp (+20000)284/ E7.625$43,600.00
    T62Cameron Young (+2800)284/ E7.625$43,600.00
    T64Emiliano Grillo (+12500)285/ 17.000$42,600.00
    T64Shane Lowry (+4000)285/ 17.000$42,600.00
    T64Gary Woodland (+30000)285/ 17.000$42,600.00
    67Byeong Hun An (+6600)286/ 26.500$41,800.00
    68Kevin Kisner (+75000)289/ 56.250$41,400.00
    69Nick Dunlap (+20000)290/ 66.000$41,000.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

