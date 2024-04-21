Points and payouts: Billy Horschel returns to winner's circle earning 300 FedExCup points, $720,000

Horschel’s most recent of seven TOUR victories was the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June of 2022, and he’s played out of the winners category ever since his maiden title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2013. Of course, he also was the 2014 FedExCup champion. And with a sturdy 2024 that already included two top 10s among four top 20s, it wasn’t surprising that his pre-tournament odds were just +2000, third-shortest in the field of 132.