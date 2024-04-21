Points and payouts: Billy Horschel returns to winner's circle earning 300 FedExCup points, $720,000
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
For the second time in as many Additional Events, a former winner on the PGA TOUR emerged with the title. Brice Garnett did it at the Puerto Rico Open on the second Sunday of March. Today, it was Billy Horschel at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
It could be argued that the only commonality between both winners was that they had prevailed previously, but in a blind test, no one would mistake Garnett’s career for Horschel’s, and vice versa. And that’s not a knock to either guy, instead, it’s a validation of the possibilities of the Additional Events. Show up, peg it and putt out. The golf ball doesn’t care who you are.
All motivations to compete in Additional Events begin with the opportunity to make a difference in one’s season and potentially a career, but the betting houses care only about the tournament proper.
In what was his season debut, Garnett was +15000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM in Puerto Rico. He broke through on the PGA TOUR in the inaugural edition of the Corales Puntacana in 2018, so he went six years without another trophy presentation, not to mention a loss of fully exempt status in the interim.
Horschel’s most recent of seven TOUR victories was the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June of 2022, and he’s played out of the winners category ever since his maiden title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2013. Of course, he also was the 2014 FedExCup champion. And with a sturdy 2024 that already included two top 10s among four top 20s, it wasn’t surprising that his pre-tournament odds were just +2000, third-shortest in the field of 132.
With his eighth victory, Horschel banks 300 FedExCup points and $720,000. The win comes with a two-year exemption (although Horschel is exempt on TOUR through 2025 thanks to his win at the Memorial), entry into the PGA Championship at Valhalla next month and a start next year at Kapalua in The Sentry.
Like Garnett, Wesley Bryan is a former winner on TOUR (2017 RBC Heritage) who also lost status – injury and shoulder surgery played a significant role as well – but he was attempting a wire-to-wire victory at Corales Golf Club. He settled for solo second, two strokes back of Horschel. Had Bryan finished the job, at +30000, he’d have been the latest longshot to win in 2024.
Kevin Tway (+15000) checked up alone in third another two shots in arrears. He’s another one-time PGA TOUR champion (2018 Fortinet Championship) who lost his card since.
At +1400 each, Alex Noren and Nicolai Højgaard were the tournament favorites at Corales. Noren finished T23, while Højgaard missed the cut by five. The Dane was the only golfer in the field who had played the Masters the previous week.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Billy Horschel (+2000)
|265/ -23
|300.000
|$720,000
|2
|Wesley Bryan (+30000)
|267/ -21
|165.000
|$436,000
|3
|Kevin Tway (+15000)
|269/ -19
|105.000
|$276,000
|T4
|Charley Hoffman (+8000)
|270/ -18
|72.500
|$180,000
|T4
|Justin Lower (+5000)
|270/ -18
|72.500
|$180,000
|T6
|Chan Kim (+5000)
|272/ -16
|55.000
|$135,000
|T6
|Parker Coody (+9000)
|272/ -16
|55.000
|$135,000
|T6
|Alex Smalley (+6600)
|272/ -16
|55.000
|$135,000
|T9
|Peter Kuest (+6600)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$113,000
|T9
|Greyson Sigg (+5500)
|273/ -15
|42.500
|$113,000
|T11
|Matti Schmid (+5500)
|274/ -14
|35.000
|$93,000
|T11
|Trace Crowe (+22500)
|274/ -14
|35.000
|$93,000
|T11
|Taylor Pendrith (+5500)
|274/ -14
|35.000
|$93,000
|T14
|Ben Griffin (+3000)
|275/ -13
|30.250
|$71,000
|T14
|Michael Kim (+6600)
|275/ -13
|30.250
|$71,000
|T14
|Rafael Campos (+10000)
|275/ -13
|30.250
|$71,000
|T14
|Nico Echavarria (+10000)
|275/ -13
|30.250
|$71,000
|T18
|Jorge Campillo (+9000)
|276/ -12
|27.553
|$53,000
|T18
|Sean O'Hair (+17500)
|276/ -12
|27.553
|$53,000
|T18
|Davis Thompson (+4000)
|276/ -12
|27.553
|$53,000
|T18
|Pierceson Coody (+15000)
|276/ -12
|27.553
|$53,000
|T18
|Bill Haas (+50000)
|276/ -12
|27.553
|$53,000
|T23
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+17500)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Alex Fitzpatrick (+6600)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,600
|T23
|Patrick Fishburn (+17500)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Callum Tarren (+17500)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Vince Whaley (+9000)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Alex Noren (+1400)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Jimmy Stanger (+6600)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T23
|Patton Kizzire (+17500)
|277/ -11
|19.787
|$31,600
|T33
|Rico Hoey (+8000)
|278/ -10
|13.793
|$22,800
|T33
|Chez Reavie (+10000)
|278/ -10
|13.793
|$22,800
|T33
|Harrison Endycott (+17500)
|278/ -10
|13.793
|$22,800
|T36
|S.H. Kim (+5500)
|279/ -9
|11.511
|$19,450
|T36
|Lanto Griffin (+10000)
|279/ -9
|11.511
|$19,450
|T36
|Mark Hubbard (+3000)
|279/ -9
|11.511
|$19,450
|T36
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|279/ -9
|11.511
|$19,450
|T40
|Sam Stevens (+4000)
|280/ -8
|9.333
|$16,600
|T40
|K.H. Lee (+4500)
|280/ -8
|9.333
|$16,600
|T40
|Max Greyserman (+5500)
|280/ -8
|9.333
|$16,600
|T43
|Victor Perez (+3000)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|Sam Ryder (+5000)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|William McGirt (+30000)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|Adam Long (+17500)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|Doug Ghim (+3500)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|Harry Higgs (+30000)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T43
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|281/ -7
|6.667
|$12,680
|T50
|Daniel Berger (+4500)
|282/ -6
|4.667
|$9,848
|T50
|Jimmy Walker (+50000)
|282/ -6
|4.667
|$9,848
|T50
|Austin Smotherman (+9000)
|282/ -6
|4.667
|$9,848
|T50
|Zecheng Dou (+15000)
|282/ -6
|4.667
|$9,848
|T50
|Chad Ramey (+5500)
|282/ -6
|4.667
|$9,848
|T55
|Tyson Alexander (+10000)
|283/ -5
|3.547
|$9,280
|T55
|Wilson Furr (+10000)
|283/ -5
|3.547
|$9,280
|T55
|Ryan Palmer (+10000)
|283/ -5
|3.547
|$9,280
|T55
|Ben Martin (+3500)
|283/ -5
|3.547
|$9,280
|T59
|Richy Werenski (+22500)
|284/ -4
|3.049
|$8,960
|T59
|Scott Piercy (+15000)
|284/ -4
|3.049
|$8,960
|T59
|Brandon Wu (+10000)
|284/ -4
|3.049
|$8,960
|T59
|Robert Streb (+50000)
|284/ -4
|3.049
|$8,960
|T63
|Tom Whitney (+17500)
|285/ -3
|2.676
|$8,720
|T63
|James Hahn (+15000)
|285/ -3
|2.676
|$8,720
|65
|Brandon Berry (+100000)
|286/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,600
|66
|Scott Gutshewski (+50000)
|287/ -1
|2.364
|$8,520
|T67
|Troy Merritt (+10000)
|288/ E
|2.116
|$8,360
|T67
|Joel Dahmen (+5500)
|288/ E
|2.116
|$8,360
|T67
|Ryan Armour (+40000)
|288/ E
|2.116
|$8,360
|70
|Erik Compton (+50000)
|291/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,200
