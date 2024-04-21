PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Billy Horschel returns to winner's circle earning 300 FedExCup points, $720,000

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    For the second time in as many Additional Events, a former winner on the PGA TOUR emerged with the title. Brice Garnett did it at the Puerto Rico Open on the second Sunday of March. Today, it was Billy Horschel at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    It could be argued that the only commonality between both winners was that they had prevailed previously, but in a blind test, no one would mistake Garnett’s career for Horschel’s, and vice versa. And that’s not a knock to either guy, instead, it’s a validation of the possibilities of the Additional Events. Show up, peg it and putt out. The golf ball doesn’t care who you are.

    All motivations to compete in Additional Events begin with the opportunity to make a difference in one’s season and potentially a career, but the betting houses care only about the tournament proper.

    In what was his season debut, Garnett was +15000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM in Puerto Rico. He broke through on the PGA TOUR in the inaugural edition of the Corales Puntacana in 2018, so he went six years without another trophy presentation, not to mention a loss of fully exempt status in the interim.

    Horschel’s most recent of seven TOUR victories was the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June of 2022, and he’s played out of the winners category ever since his maiden title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2013. Of course, he also was the 2014 FedExCup champion. And with a sturdy 2024 that already included two top 10s among four top 20s, it wasn’t surprising that his pre-tournament odds were just +2000, third-shortest in the field of 132.

    With his eighth victory, Horschel banks 300 FedExCup points and $720,000. The win comes with a two-year exemption (although Horschel is exempt on TOUR through 2025 thanks to his win at the Memorial), entry into the PGA Championship at Valhalla next month and a start next year at Kapalua in The Sentry.

    Like Garnett, Wesley Bryan is a former winner on TOUR (2017 RBC Heritage) who also lost status – injury and shoulder surgery played a significant role as well – but he was attempting a wire-to-wire victory at Corales Golf Club. He settled for solo second, two strokes back of Horschel. Had Bryan finished the job, at +30000, he’d have been the latest longshot to win in 2024.

    Kevin Tway (+15000) checked up alone in third another two shots in arrears. He’s another one-time PGA TOUR champion (2018 Fortinet Championship) who lost his card since.

    At +1400 each, Alex Noren and Nicolai Højgaard were the tournament favorites at Corales. Noren finished T23, while Højgaard missed the cut by five. The Dane was the only golfer in the field who had played the Masters the previous week.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Billy Horschel (+2000)265/ -23300.000$720,000
    2Wesley Bryan (+30000)267/ -21165.000$436,000
    3Kevin Tway (+15000)269/ -19105.000$276,000
    T4Charley Hoffman (+8000)270/ -1872.500$180,000
    T4Justin Lower (+5000)270/ -1872.500$180,000
    T6Chan Kim (+5000)272/ -1655.000$135,000
    T6Parker Coody (+9000)272/ -1655.000$135,000
    T6Alex Smalley (+6600)272/ -1655.000$135,000
    T9Peter Kuest (+6600)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$113,000
    T9Greyson Sigg (+5500)273/ -1542.500$113,000
    T11Matti Schmid (+5500)274/ -1435.000$93,000
    T11Trace Crowe (+22500)274/ -1435.000$93,000
    T11Taylor Pendrith (+5500)274/ -1435.000$93,000
    T14Ben Griffin (+3000)275/ -1330.250$71,000
    T14Michael Kim (+6600)275/ -1330.250$71,000
    T14Rafael Campos (+10000)275/ -1330.250$71,000
    T14Nico Echavarria (+10000)275/ -1330.250$71,000
    T18Jorge Campillo (+9000)276/ -1227.553$53,000
    T18Sean O'Hair (+17500)276/ -1227.553$53,000
    T18Davis Thompson (+4000)276/ -1227.553$53,000
    T18Pierceson Coody (+15000)276/ -1227.553$53,000
    T18Bill Haas (+50000)276/ -1227.553$53,000
    T23Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+17500)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Alex Fitzpatrick (+6600)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$31,600
    T23Patrick Fishburn (+17500)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Callum Tarren (+17500)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Vince Whaley (+9000)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Alex Noren (+1400)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Jimmy Stanger (+6600)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T23Patton Kizzire (+17500)277/ -1119.787$31,600
    T33Rico Hoey (+8000)278/ -1013.793$22,800
    T33Chez Reavie (+10000)278/ -1013.793$22,800
    T33Harrison Endycott (+17500)278/ -1013.793$22,800
    T36S.H. Kim (+5500)279/ -911.511$19,450
    T36Lanto Griffin (+10000)279/ -911.511$19,450
    T36Mark Hubbard (+3000)279/ -911.511$19,450
    T36Henrik Norlander (+10000)279/ -911.511$19,450
    T40Sam Stevens (+4000)280/ -89.333$16,600
    T40K.H. Lee (+4500)280/ -89.333$16,600
    T40Max Greyserman (+5500)280/ -89.333$16,600
    T43Victor Perez (+3000)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43Sam Ryder (+5000)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43William McGirt (+30000)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43Adam Long (+17500)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43Doug Ghim (+3500)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43Harry Higgs (+30000)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T43Matt NeSmith (+10000)281/ -76.667$12,680
    T50Daniel Berger (+4500)282/ -64.667$9,848
    T50Jimmy Walker (+50000)282/ -64.667$9,848
    T50Austin Smotherman (+9000)282/ -64.667$9,848
    T50Zecheng Dou (+15000)282/ -64.667$9,848
    T50Chad Ramey (+5500)282/ -64.667$9,848
    T55Tyson Alexander (+10000)283/ -53.547$9,280
    T55Wilson Furr (+10000)283/ -53.547$9,280
    T55Ryan Palmer (+10000)283/ -53.547$9,280
    T55Ben Martin (+3500)283/ -53.547$9,280
    T59Richy Werenski (+22500)284/ -43.049$8,960
    T59Scott Piercy (+15000)284/ -43.049$8,960
    T59Brandon Wu (+10000)284/ -43.049$8,960
    T59Robert Streb (+50000)284/ -43.049$8,960
    T63Tom Whitney (+17500)285/ -32.676$8,720
    T63James Hahn (+15000)285/ -32.676$8,720
    65Brandon Berry (+100000)286/ -2n/a (non-member)$8,600
    66Scott Gutshewski (+50000)287/ -12.364$8,520
    T67Troy Merritt (+10000)288/ E2.116$8,360
    T67Joel Dahmen (+5500)288/ E2.116$8,360
    T67Ryan Armour (+40000)288/ E2.116$8,360
    70Erik Compton (+50000)291/ 3n/a (non-member)$8,200

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.