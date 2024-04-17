Action Report: Bettors sticking with Scottie Scheffler ahead of RBC Heritage
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The spring of Scottie Scheffler continues at this week’s PGA TOUR Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook don’t expect the Texan’s hot form to stop any time soon.
As of Wednesday morning, last week’s Masters champion is drawing the most handle (21.2%) on the most tickets (18.3%). He is the only golfer in the field to have double-digit percentages for tickets or handle.
Like he was ahead of the Masters, Scheffler is a massive favorite, +400 to win.
The world No. 1 has won three events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters) in his last four starts, and the one event he didn’t win, he finished T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Specific to the RBC Heritage, played at Harbour Town Golf Links, he finished T11 last year in his lone appearance.
Ludvig Åberg, who finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Masters, is the next most popular player this week. At +1400, he’s pulling in 9.4% of the handle on 8.8% of the tickets. He’ll be making his tournament debut.
Xander Schauffele (+1200) rounds out the top three, as he’s taking in 8.2% of the handle on 8.5% of the tickets. He’s on a great run of late, with three straight top-10 finishes, including T2 at THE PLAYERS.
Schauffele finished fourth at this event in 2023.
Scheffler, Åberg and Schauffele are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 21.2%
- Ludvig Åberg – 9.2%
- Xander Schauffele – 8.4%
- Patrick Cantlay – 7%
- Cameron Young – 6.5%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 18.3%
- Ludvig Åberg – 8.8%
- Xander Schauffele – 8.5%
- Max Homa – 5.8%
- Patrick Cantlay – 4.7%
It’s no surprise Patrick Cantlay (+1800) is generating solid action, as he has five top-10 finishes here in his last six appearances, including losing to Jordan Spieth in a playoff in 2022.
Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500) is drawing 3.3% of the tickets and 3% of the handle.
