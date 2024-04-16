DFS Dish: Expect big things from Patrick Cantlay after Harbour Town close calls

Scottie Scheffler ($13,300): The biggest question facing the two-time Masters champion this week has nothing to do with his golf game. The miracle of life might be the biggest challenge facing Scheffler in the coming days. With his first child due soon, sticking him in the lineup this week comes with the possibility of the Texan flying home for the birth of his first child. If he was ready to leave the Masters on Sunday during his round, I doubt he’s changing his mind for this week.