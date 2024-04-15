Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler man to beat (again) at RBC Heritage

Making just his third appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links and his first since the summer of 2020, a walk on the beach for Rory McIlroy (+1200) might be what the doctor ordered. The pressure cooker of Augusta National and trying to complete the career Grand Slam will follow him for another 360 days. Making more bogeys than birdies, his 16th visit to the Masters left him with more questions than answers. The driver, his weapon of choice, was responsible for locating just 36 of 56 fairways. The irons didn’t hold up after the big finish two Sundays ago in San Antonio. Finding only 37 of 72 Greens in Regulation (GIR), he was on the defense most of the week. The tight conditions off the tees and into the greens, the second smallest on TOUR behind Pebble Beach Golf Links, not to mention water on all 18 holes, will need a major refocus from the four-time major winner.