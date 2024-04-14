Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler cements FedExCup top spot with Masters win, earns $3.6M
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Oh, baby!
With the stork on descent with his first child, Scottie Scheffler won the 88th edition of the Masters.
Of course he did. It always was going to be Scheffler at Augusta National Golf Club, wasn’t it? His pre-tournament odds at BetMGM were +400, which looks like an administrative error. Yet, he fulfilled the massive expectation, and by four strokes no less in posting 11-under 277. He earned 750 FedExCup points and $3,600,000. Oh, and you still get four times your investment in return. Not too shabby.
It’s Scheffler’s second victory in a major to go with the 2022 Masters. He won both editions of THE PLAYERS Championship in between, so he’s built for March and April. Of course, to everyone paying attention, he’s also built to be a fantastic father. The baby is due this month.
Scheffler opened with a 6-under 66 to sit one stroke back of first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau (+3300). Scheffler rose into a three-way share of the lead at the midpoint with DeChambeau and Max Homa (+5500) and then held it outright at the conclusion of three rounds.
In chasing his first top 20 in his eighth Masters appearance, DeChambeau captured it with a share of sixth place.
Elsewhere, in his first-ever start in a major, Ludvig Åberg (+2800) continued to shatter molds reserved for the inexperienced and finished alone in second. The 24-year-old Swede checked up three shots clear of Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (+4500) and Collin Morikawa (+5000). The T3 is a career-best finish for each at the Masters.
Defending champion Jon Rahm (+1200) landed in a six-way share of 45th place, 20 strokes back of Scheffler.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|277/ -11
|750.000
|$3,600,000
|2
|Ludvig Åberg (+2800)
|281/ -7
|400.000
|$2,160,000
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)
|284/ -4
|325.000
|$1,040,000
|T3
|Max Homa (+5500)
|284/ -4
|325.000
|$1,040,000
|T3
|Collin Morikawa (+5000)
|284/ -4
|325.000
|$1,040,000
|T6
|Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)
|286/ -2
|not eligible
|$695,000
|T6
|Cameron Smith (+4000)
|286/ -2
|not eligible
|$695,000
|8
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|287/ -1
|225.000
|$620,000
|T9
|Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)
|288/ E
|not eligible
|$540,000
|T9
|Cameron Young (+4500)
|288/ E
|180.000
|$540,000
|T9
|Will Zalatoris (+4000)
|288/ E
|180.000
|$540,000
|T12
|Cam Davis (+25000)
|289/ 1
|140.000
|$405,000
|T12
|Matthieu Pavon (+25000)
|289/ 1
|140.000
|$405,000
|T12
|Patrick Reed (+6600)
|289/ 1
|not eligible
|$405,000
|T12
|Adam Schenk (+25000)
|289/ 1
|140.000
|$405,000
|T16
|Byeong Hun An (+12500)
|290/ 2
|112.500
|$310,000
|T16
|Nicolai Højgaard (+20000)
|290/ 2
|112.500
|$310,000
|T16
|Chris Kirk (+17500)
|290/ 2
|112.500
|$310,000
|T16
|Sepp Straka (+20000)
|290/ 2
|112.500
|$310,000
|T20
|Lucas Glover (+30000)
|291/ 3
|97.500
|$250,000
|T20
|Taylor Moore (+20000)
|291/ 3
|97.500
|$250,000
|T22
|Keegan Bradley (+17500)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Patrick Cantlay (+3500)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Harris English (+12500)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Min Woo Lee (+8000)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Rory McIlroy (+1100)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T22
|Joaquin Niemann (+2800)
|292/ 4
|not eligible
|$175,500
|T22
|Adam Scott (+9000)
|292/ 4
|72.500
|$175,500
|T30
|Jason Day (+6600)
|293/ 5
|40.000
|$124,200
|T30
|Rickie Fowler (+12500)
|293/ 5
|40.000
|$124,200
|T30
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|293/ 5
|40.000
|$124,200
|T30
|Tom Kim (+12500)
|293/ 5
|40.000
|$124,200
|T30
|J.T. Poston (+22500)
|293/ 5
|40.000
|$124,200
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia (+9000)
|294/ 6
|24.000
|$103,000
|T35
|Kurt Kitayama (+17500)
|294/ 6
|24.000
|$103,000
|T35
|Camilo Villegas (+75000)
|294/ 6
|24.000
|$103,000
|T38
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|295/ 7
|20.300
|$86,000
|T38
|Ryan Fox (+25000)
|295/ 7
|20.300
|$86,000
|T38
|Russell Henley (+6000)
|295/ 7
|20.300
|$86,000
|T38
|Luke List (+30000)
|295/ 7
|20.300
|$86,000
|T38
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)
|295/ 7
|20.300
|$86,000
|T43
|Shane Lowry (+4500)
|296/ 8
|17.625
|$72,000
|T43
|Phil Mickelson (+20000)
|296/ 8
|not eligible
|$72,000
|T45
|Brooks Koepka (+1800)
|297/ 9
|not eligible
|$57,200
|T45
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|297/ 9
|14.667
|$57,200
|T45
|José María Olazábal (+200000)
|297/ 9
|14.667
|$57,200
|T45
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|297/ 9
|not eligible
|$57,200
|T45
|Sahith Theegala (+4500)
|297/ 9
|14.667
|$57,200
|T45
|Danny Willett (+50000)
|297/ 9
|14.667
|$57,200
|51
|Grayson Murray (+60000)
|298/ 10
|12.500
|$49,200
|52
|Eric Cole (+25000)
|299/ 11
|12.000
|$48,000
|T53
|Adam Hadwin (+20000)
|300/ 12
|11.250
|$47,200
|T53
|Neal Shipley - a (+100000)
|300/ 12
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T55
|Tony Finau (+4000)
|301/ 13
|10.000
|$46,000
|T55
|Jake Knapp (+30000)
|301/ 13
|10.000
|$46,000
|T55
|Erik van Rooyen (+20000)
|301/ 13
|10.000
|$46,000
|T58
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+20000)
|302/ 14
|8.750
|$45,000
|T58
|Vijay Singh (+200000)
|302/ 14
|8.750
|$45,000
|60
|Tiger Woods (+12500)
|304/ 16
|8.250
|$44,400
