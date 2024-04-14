PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler cements FedExCup top spot with Masters win, earns $3.6M

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Oh, baby!

    With the stork on descent with his first child, Scottie Scheffler won the 88th edition of the Masters.

    Of course he did. It always was going to be Scheffler at Augusta National Golf Club, wasn’t it? His pre-tournament odds at BetMGM were +400, which looks like an administrative error. Yet, he fulfilled the massive expectation, and by four strokes no less in posting 11-under 277. He earned 750 FedExCup points and $3,600,000. Oh, and you still get four times your investment in return. Not too shabby.

    It’s Scheffler’s second victory in a major to go with the 2022 Masters. He won both editions of THE PLAYERS Championship in between, so he’s built for March and April. Of course, to everyone paying attention, he’s also built to be a fantastic father. The baby is due this month.

    Scheffler opened with a 6-under 66 to sit one stroke back of first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau (+3300). Scheffler rose into a three-way share of the lead at the midpoint with DeChambeau and Max Homa (+5500) and then held it outright at the conclusion of three rounds.

    In chasing his first top 20 in his eighth Masters appearance, DeChambeau captured it with a share of sixth place.

    Elsewhere, in his first-ever start in a major, Ludvig Åberg (+2800) continued to shatter molds reserved for the inexperienced and finished alone in second. The 24-year-old Swede checked up three shots clear of Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (+4500) and Collin Morikawa (+5000). The T3 is a career-best finish for each at the Masters.

    Defending champion Jon Rahm (+1200) landed in a six-way share of 45th place, 20 strokes back of Scheffler.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+400)277/ -11750.000$3,600,000
    2Ludvig Åberg (+2800)281/ -7400.000$2,160,000
    T3Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)284/ -4325.000$1,040,000
    T3Max Homa (+5500)284/ -4325.000$1,040,000
    T3Collin Morikawa (+5000)284/ -4325.000$1,040,000
    T6Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)286/ -2not eligible$695,000
    T6Cameron Smith (+4000)286/ -2not eligible$695,000
    8Xander Schauffele (+1400)287/ -1225.000$620,000
    T9Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)288/ Enot eligible$540,000
    T9Cameron Young (+4500)288/ E180.000$540,000
    T9Will Zalatoris (+4000)288/ E180.000$540,000
    T12Cam Davis (+25000)289/ 1140.000$405,000
    T12Matthieu Pavon (+25000)289/ 1140.000$405,000
    T12Patrick Reed (+6600)289/ 1not eligible$405,000
    T12Adam Schenk (+25000)289/ 1140.000$405,000
    T16Byeong Hun An (+12500)290/ 2112.500$310,000
    T16Nicolai Højgaard (+20000)290/ 2112.500$310,000
    T16Chris Kirk (+17500)290/ 2112.500$310,000
    T16Sepp Straka (+20000)290/ 2112.500$310,000
    T20Lucas Glover (+30000)291/ 397.500$250,000
    T20Taylor Moore (+20000)291/ 397.500$250,000
    T22Keegan Bradley (+17500)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Patrick Cantlay (+3500)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Harris English (+12500)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Min Woo Lee (+8000)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Rory McIlroy (+1100)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T22Joaquin Niemann (+2800)292/ 4not eligible$175,500
    T22Adam Scott (+9000)292/ 472.500$175,500
    T30Jason Day (+6600)293/ 540.000$124,200
    T30Rickie Fowler (+12500)293/ 540.000$124,200
    T30Si Woo Kim (+8000)293/ 540.000$124,200
    T30Tom Kim (+12500)293/ 540.000$124,200
    T30J.T. Poston (+22500)293/ 540.000$124,200
    T35Akshay Bhatia (+9000)294/ 624.000$103,000
    T35Kurt Kitayama (+17500)294/ 624.000$103,000
    T35Camilo Villegas (+75000)294/ 624.000$103,000
    T38Corey Conners (+6600)295/ 720.300$86,000
    T38Ryan Fox (+25000)295/ 720.300$86,000
    T38Russell Henley (+6000)295/ 720.300$86,000
    T38Luke List (+30000)295/ 720.300$86,000
    T38Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)295/ 720.300$86,000
    T43Shane Lowry (+4500)296/ 817.625$72,000
    T43Phil Mickelson (+20000)296/ 8not eligible$72,000
    T45Brooks Koepka (+1800)297/ 9not eligible$57,200
    T45Denny McCarthy (+10000)297/ 914.667$57,200
    T45José María Olazábal (+200000)297/ 914.667$57,200
    T45Jon Rahm (+1200)297/ 9not eligible$57,200
    T45Sahith Theegala (+4500)297/ 914.667$57,200
    T45Danny Willett (+50000)297/ 914.667$57,200
    51Grayson Murray (+60000)298/ 1012.500$49,200
    52Eric Cole (+25000)299/ 1112.000$48,000
    T53Adam Hadwin (+20000)300/ 1211.250$47,200
    T53Neal Shipley - a (+100000)300/ 12n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T55Tony Finau (+4000)301/ 1310.000$46,000
    T55Jake Knapp (+30000)301/ 1310.000$46,000
    T55Erik van Rooyen (+20000)301/ 1310.000$46,000
    T58Thorbjørn Olesen (+20000)302/ 148.750$45,000
    T58Vijay Singh (+200000)302/ 148.750$45,000
    60Tiger Woods (+12500)304/ 168.250$44,400

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.