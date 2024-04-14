Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler cements FedExCup top spot with Masters win, earns $3.6M

Of course he did. It always was going to be Scheffler at Augusta National Golf Club, wasn’t it? His pre-tournament odds at BetMGM were +400, which looks like an administrative error. Yet, he fulfilled the massive expectation, and by four strokes no less in posting 11-under 277. He earned 750 FedExCup points and $3,600,000. Oh, and you still get four times your investment in return. Not too shabby.