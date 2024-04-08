DFS Dish: Past Masters champions provide clues on grounds of Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler ($12,100): Entering the week on a three-event run of win-win-T2, the 2022 champion is red hot. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, Tee-to-Green and Approach, among others, there is only one club in his bag that is cause for concern. With his superior ball-striking numbers, he can afford to be less than perfect with the putter. The results above suggest it is not affecting his mentality when it comes to winning time. Missing a 5-footer two weeks ago to force a playoff is the only blemish on his recent record. The other five on your squad will be the difference-makers this week!