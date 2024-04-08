DFS Dish: Past Masters champions provide clues on grounds of Augusta National
Jordan Spieth plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The second week in April presents the first major championship of the season. The 88th Masters Tournament begins a four-month stretch with a major championship being contested each month.
Designed by Alister Mackenzie and Bobby Jones, the former Fruitland Nurseries property opened in 1934 and hosted the Augusta National Invitational Tournament.
The 2024 edition features a field of 89 players led by defending champion Jon Rahm. The familiar background of azaleas, lush green ryegrass, and blue Georgia skies requires strong tee-to-green play, touch on the Bentgrass putting surfaces, and the mental fortitude to add to the incredible history of this property and event.
Groups of three off the first tee will be the order of the first two rounds, weather permitting. The 36-hole cut reduces the field to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds of twosomes march into the history books.
With DFS lineups in mind, let’s take a look at the players that could be important in distinguishing your roster in contests this week:
DraftKings: Top of the board
Scottie Scheffler ($12,100): Entering the week on a three-event run of win-win-T2, the 2022 champion is red hot. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, Tee-to-Green and Approach, among others, there is only one club in his bag that is cause for concern. With his superior ball-striking numbers, he can afford to be less than perfect with the putter. The results above suggest it is not affecting his mentality when it comes to winning time. Missing a 5-footer two weeks ago to force a playoff is the only blemish on his recent record. The other five on your squad will be the difference-makers this week!
Jon Rahm ($11,200): The reigning champion is always busy with the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night, plus the other obligations that the early part of the week entails. Teeing off is the most normal part of the week, but only three champions have successfully defended. Looking to join Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in that exclusive club, the Spaniard has the talent and mindset. History, however, is not on his side.
Overvalued or undervalued?
Wyndham Clark ($10,000): Sitting on the board as the fifth choice, the reigning U.S. Open champion is not as highly placed at the sports books. One of a few recent stars making his Masters debut, the three-time winner since last May is making just his eighth overall start in major championships. If experience is a key at Augusta, which I believe it is, I’ll look elsewhere.
Jordan Spieth ($9,300): Asking mere mortals to tune their game up when the gates of Magnolia Lane open is fool’s gold. The exception to the rule, the 2015 champion appears to CTRL-ALT-DEL when setting foot on the property. With six top-four finishes, including two of the last three years, I’ll saddle up with a course horse.
Viktor Hovland ($9,500): Buying at this level should have clear signs of “getting close” from early in the season. The Norwegian, who has never missed the cut here, has not sniffed the top 10 in five starts in 2024. The contrarian angle suggests ownership will be low, but the rest of that baggage comes with it.
Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000): The never-ending questions about his back/neck/health are always lingering. Those questions should be put to rest, to some degree, after winning at Riviera and posting three consecutive T12 or better paydays in his last three outings. The 2021 winner no longer has the pressure of his continent or homeland lingering over his four rounds. Free as a bird.
Bryson DeChambeau ($8,200): The big-hitting major champion has not found this event to his liking. Never collecting better than T21 money in seven previous visits, I’ll let my competitors enjoy this price.
Patrick Reed ($7,400): Course history matters this week, and the 2018 champion backed up his title with top-10 paydays in four of his last six visits. Not currently eligible for the PGA Championship, so another top finish, like T4 last year, would go a long way toward booking his ticket to Valhalla next month.
Makers or breakers
Rory McIlroy ($10,800): The career Grand Slam is on the line, but he’s been dealing with those expectations for a decade. New irons went in the bag before Valero last week, and he lit up Greens in Regulation to finish third. Knowing his way around the property, his increased schedule from early 2024 was designed to round him into form for this week. Now, a little luck and away we go!
Brooks Koepka ($10,200): Known for his record in majors and close calls on the back nine on Sunday, his next major championship title will be his sixth. Caught in the wake of Tiger Woods in 2019, he was the 54-hole leader by two last year before limping home in 75 on Sunday.
Patrick Cantlay ($9,400): After a quiet PLAYERS Championship and deciding against playing Valspar, the Californian has had plenty of time on the range to sort out a disjointed start to 2024. Making the cut in majors is not the issue, he’s cashed 23 of 27, but he’s found the top 10 just four times.
Will Zalatoris ($9,200): The price did not come down following a T74 in Houston after missing the cut in Ponte Vedra Beach! Making his third Masters start, he will look to add his third consecutive top-six payday.
Cam Smith ($8,900): Under the weather recently, beware of the injured/sick golfer. When healthy, he’s feasted on the grounds of Augusta with four top 10s from seven weekends.
Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,900): Peaking at the right time, the Englishman has cashed in the top 10 in his last two starts on TOUR. Getting it off the tee will not be an issue, and he’s already proven to himself he can win a major championship.
Sahith Theegala ($7,700): With his home event behind him, time to fly again under the radar and improve on solo ninth from last year. Picking up his first win last September, he will have a point of reference if it gets thick on the weekend. Great attitude and three top-10 paydays in his last four on TOUR do not push me away.
Russell Henley ($7,200): Not many who have done their homework before this week were thrilled to see the former Georgia Bulldog run solo fourth last week. Only winner Akshay Bhatia gained more strokes tee-to-green than the man who cashed T4 here last year and has not missed a weekend in Augusta in his last six starts.
Taylor Moore ($6,400): I learned all I needed to from his last two starts. Defending for the first time, he cashed T12 at Valspar and then rode that wave to T2 in Houston. Sat T20 after three rounds on debut last year before running out of gas for T39.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would construct a six-man roster for this week while staying under the $50,000 salary cap:
- Rory McIlroy ($10,200)
- Jordan Spieth ($9,300)
- Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000)
- Russell Henley ($7,200)
- Adam Scott ($7,100)
- Taylor Moore ($6,400)
